Hiddenite Center happenings

The Ya Yas Live Stream Concert set for Sept. 12
The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center presents The Ya Yas Live Stream Concert on the back porch at the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center. This virtual performance will be presented on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.
The public is invited to join a watch party as The Ya Yas perform virtually. The Ya Yas have been performing on the music scene for more than a decade. The band has a sound all of their own highlighting harmonies and acoustic style performances with sounds that range from bluegrass and country to rock and gospel.
Follow Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center on Facebook or tune into the center’s You Tube Channel to join the watch party. A virtual tip jar will be available for donations to the Center. Links to the on line performances will be provided on the center's website www.hiddenitearts.org or via Facebook or You Tube Channels. http:/facebook.com/hiddeniteartsandheritagecenter or https:/youtube.com/user/HiddeniteCenterArts.
Katherine Hedrick's works on display in Emerging Arts Wall exhibit
During the months of September and October, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Emerging Artists Wall exhibit space will feature the photography of Katherine Hedrick. The exhibit is on display on the third floor of the center’s Lucas Mansion at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.
All Emerging Artists Wall exhibits are free and open to the public Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. based on the guidelines for the COVID-9 situation.
Hedrick is a 23-year-old photographer from Statesville. She loves traveling, trying new things, and gaining inspiration from the beauty around her, with the beach as her go-to place for inspiration. As a retail store manager, she finds photography a stress reliever and creative outlet.
“My passion for photography stems from the desire to create, capture authenticity, and people or objects interacting with one another… the crooked smile he gets when he looks at her… the tears she gets when she walks down the aisle to marry the love of her life,” she said.
'Boosting Zest for Life through Art' featured at Lucas Mansion
During September and October the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery will feature the work of Eugenie B. Fein in her new exhibit, “Boosting Zest for Life Through Art .” Located on the second floor of the center’s Lucas Mansion (316 Hiddenite Church Road), the gallery is free to visit Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Boosting Zest for Life Through Art is also the motto of Fein and it stems from her belief that life is enhanced when we surround ourselves with art. Fein is a spirited artist, oil painter and watercolorist who dabbles in calligraphy and book arts.
Growing up in the foothills of North Carolina with beautiful mountain landscapes yet only a short drive to the seashore, Fein can’t remember a time she didn’t paint or draw. She earned a BA in art from Mars Hill College and studied art and history as well as studio art at Richmond College in London.
Fein’s exhibit of landscapes from the North Carolina coast to the mountain was chosen for the Lucas Mansion Gallery as it beautifully illustrates the center’s theme for Celebration of the ARTS 2020 – “Destination Celebration”. Her work is certainly art to be celebrated.
The public is invited to a meet the artist reception Saturday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Lucas Mansion lawn. The artist will greet visitors with a limited number admitted into gallery at a time with social distancing and wearing of masks. Call the center’s office at 828-632-6966 to schedule your arrival.
Luncheon TO GO planned at Educational Complex
On Tuesday Sept. 22, the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will host a Destination Celebration Luncheon TO GO at the Educational Complex located at 70 Church Road in Hiddenite. The center urges the public to mark their calendars and purchase Luncheon TO GO tickets by calling 828-632-6966. Pre-boxed lunches will be provided including chicken salad croissant with lettuce and tomato, pasta salad, dessert and beverage for $8 each. Delivery may be arranged for orders of 10 or more within a 10-mile area by notifying the center ahead of time and paid for over the phone. The drive through will allow folks to enter the parking lot, pick up lunch with no need to get out of the vehicle. Pickups may begin as early as 11 and end at 1 p.m. The center is supporting local families with a "special" donation basket available at the drive-through luncheon where donations can be given to the Hiddenite Community Pantry
Donna Latham, executive director, stated, "Any support the community would be able to provide would be greatly appreciated. Whether someone is able to buy a membership, buy Luncheon TO GO tickets, make a donation, or volunteer, we welcome any donation. Dollars generated will go towards arts programming at the Educational Complex, general operating expenses, and to provide arts programs to school students. There are also structural needs at the Lucas Mansion which demand some attention. I feel we should be good stewards to the properties donated to us and do all we can to keep this historical treasure structurally and esthetically sound. "
The "Destination Celebration" Luncheon is scheduled in lieu of the center’s annual Celebrate Our Seniors program which was cancelled as a part of the Hiddenite Celebration of the ARTS.
The Destination Celebration Luncheon TO GO will serve as the kickoff event for the 2020 "Harvest The Arts" fundraising campaign. The Harvest the ARTS Ball will be held on Friday, Oct. 3.
Barn Quilt Workshop planned for Sept. 19
On Saturday, Sept. 19, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host a Barn Quilt Workshop with instructor, Carol Mitchell. The class will be held from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at the center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County).
In this make and take class, Mitchell, will lead students in creating their own 2’ x 2’ painted barn 1uilt.
Cost for this beginner’s level workshop, with all materials provided by the instructor, is $40 for center members and $45 for the public. Advance payment is required. Participants should bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries. To register, call the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center at (828) 632-6966.
Mitchell and her husband Steve are owners and operators of Mountainside Farms in Alexander County. Her popular barn quilt projects are an extension of her lifelong involvement in agriculture.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call (828) 632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org
Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center events, exhibits, and programs are made possible in part through the funding of the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org., Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, the Unifour Foundation and the Friends of the Center membership program.The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.
