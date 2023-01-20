Hiddenite Center happenings

Appalachian State University art department exhibit

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery will feature artwork by Appalachian State University’s (ASU) art department. This bi-annual exhibit will showcase pieces by the university’s art faculty members.

The exhibit will be curated by Jennie Carlisle of the Smith Gallery at ASU. The exhibit will bring together works of diverse media and subject matters. Works were selected based on their surreal, dreamlike qualities coupled with their grounded and organic characteristics.

The center thanked the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts for its involvement and assistance in making this exhibit possible. This exhibit will be on display at the Hiddenite Center’s Lucas Mansion from Feb. 1-25.

Works by Ann Miller Woodford

In recognizing and highlighting African American works of art during Black History Month, the center will feature paintings by artist Ann Miller Woodford during the month of February.

Inspired by her Appalachian African American heritage, Woodford works to bring awareness to social injustices through her paintings and written works. Her works of art, open to interpretation, speak to the heart and the mind and work to make the invisible visible. Woodford is from the small community of Andrews and like many in Appalachia, Woodford’s family did not possess many material things. In fact, her earliest training as an artist came from a Saturday morning television program called “Learn to Draw with Jon Gnagy.”

Woodford graduated from the one-roomed Andrews Colored School and then went to Allen High School in Asheville. While there, several people noticed her artistic gifts and helped her advance her skills.

The Hiddenite Center expressed appreciation to the Mountain Heritage Museum in Cullowhee for loaning the works in this exhibit.

To learn more about the artist, visit www.annstree.com. The works by Ann Miller Woodford will be on display in the South Gallery of the Hiddenite Center’s Lucas Mansion.

All art exhibits are free and open to the public during the hours of 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Dance class lessons

The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will hit the dance floor with new dance class sessions led by dance instructor Dirk Myers II. Both ballroom dancing lessons (dancing partner required) and line dancing lessons will be available to dancers of all abilities and experience levels.

These eight-week sessions will be held on Mondays at the Hiddenite Center’s Education Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite.

Ballroom lessons will be from 6-6:45 p.m. and line dancing lessons will be from 7-7:45 p.m. The next session of classes will begin on Jan. 23. The cost is $125 per dancer for Friends of the Center and $135 per dancer for nonmembers.

Painted barn quilt workshop

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center announces an upcoming painted barn quilt workshop on March 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The class will be held at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex.

Artist Carol Mitchell of Taylorsville will facilitate the class while participants create their own painted barn quilts. Each student will create a 2 x 2 foot painted barn quilt square. All materials needed to complete the project will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring a bagged lunch and refreshments to enjoy while they wait for the paint to dry.

Those interested in this class are encouraged to register soon to save their spots. The cost of this workshop is $90 for Friends of the Center and $100 for nonmembers.

For more information or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit hiddenitearts.org.