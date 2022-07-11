Hiddenite Center happenings: The Night Move Band to perform July 29

The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will present The Night Move Band on July 29 at 7 p.m. on the Rotary Performance Stage at the Alexander County Courthouse Park, 101 W. Main Ave. in downtown Taylorsville.

Executive Director Donna Latham expressed her enthusiasm for the band and the park.

“Make it a great night for the family. Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy music from this incredible local band. The splash pad and playground will be open and food trucks will be available for food and snacks. I hope our citizens will take advantage of this wonderful entertainment space to come together with food, fellowship and good music! Don’t forget your dancing shoes.”

Based out of Alexander County and touring regionally, The Night Move Band performs R&B, beach, classic rock and funk music and features four-part harmonies on many of their songs. Being uniquely composed of four vocalists allows each to take a turn at singing lead. The band consists of guitar, keyboards, bass guitar, drums and percussion. The talent this band possesses has earned them nominations for The Rising Star Award at the Cammy Awards (Beach Music Awards).

Each band member has more than 20 years of experience performing. The Night Move band’s diverse song list includes artists such as The Temptations, Delbert McClinton, The Tams, The Four Tops, Wilson Pickett, The Drifters, Kool & The Gang, Huey Lewis & The News and more.

The Night Move Band is accepting bookings for 2022 events. If interested, contact Phil Witherspoon at 828-612-3435 or at nightmovephil@yahoo.com. You can also find The Night Move Band on Facebook.

Check out The Hiddenite Center’s Facebook page for weather-related information on the day of the event.

‘Dancing Under the Stars’ to be presented Aug. 6

On Aug. 6, the Hiddenite Center will host a “Dancing Under the Stars” community dance party. This unique event will be held from 7-10 p.m. at The Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road).

Cost for admission is $10 per person with tax included and will be collected at the door. Dirk Myers II will provide DJ music and the dance floor will be available for line dancing, shag dancing, ballroom, freestyle or just moving to the music.

Myers is the instructor of The Hiddenite Center’s ballroom dance class series. Latham encourages the public to “bring your friends and celebrate summer with dancing and lots of fun.”

Concessions will be available for sale during the dance, with all proceeds going to the Hiddenite Center.

Mini Music and Theatre Camp set for July 18-22

Lights, camera, action!

Certified choral teacher Amalie Hinson will lead campers in art, music, singing and movement at the Mini Music & Theatre Camp to be held during the week of July 18-22 at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite

The camp is for ages 8-10 and meets from 10 a.m. to noon; ages 11-13 meets from 1-3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On July 22, all campers meet at 1-3:30 p.m. with a short break and a performance for family and friends at 4 p.m. The cost for the five-day camp is $65 for members and $75 for nonmembers. Sibling and package discounts are available.

For more information, visit www.hiddenitearts.org or call 828-632-6966.