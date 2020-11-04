Hiddenite Center exhibits

Stain glass artist, Samantha Tilley, is November Emerging Artist

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s is featuring the work of Samantha Tilley of Hiddenite. Tilley’s stain glass pieces will be exhibited on the Emerging Artist exhibit space during the November and December. Located on the third floor of the center’s Lucas Mansion, all Emerging Artists Wall exhibits are free and open to the public Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The center’s exhibits are open safe with COVID-19 guidelines of wearing a mask and social distancing.

Even as a child, Tilley was fascinated by the stain-glass windows in her home church. Later as an adult she was still drawn to the colors and the artistic love that was put into the glass pieces. She is a self-taught stain glass artist with no traditional training but learned by trial and error. Her love of glass is reflected in the realism of each stain glass piece in her exhibit.

