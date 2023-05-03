In lieu of its Emerging Artist feature this month, the Hiddenite Center is instead taking the opportunity to pay tribute in memorial to the late artist, Jim McDade of Statesville.

McDade was a name synonymous with the Statesville Artist Guild and the Iredell Arts Council.

He was a gifted painter in his own right but worked tirelessly in promoting arts in the area and assisting other artists as well. The Hiddenite Center is honored to have works by McDade on display.

The Hiddenite Center wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Jim McDade’s son, Jeff, for the loan of his father’s work in this feature. He is happy to remember his father and share his talent in memorial. This special exhibit will be on display on the third floor of the Hiddenite Center’s Lucas Mansion, 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. Art exhibits at the Hiddenite Center are free and open to the public. Visit the Lucas Mansion from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Full Circle Arts

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is featuring works by artists from Full Circle Arts during the months of May and June. Participating artists include L. Michelle Bitler, Genie Greenlaw, Janice Harris, Clay James, Meredith Janssen, Walt McGervey, Karen Parker, Chris Parsons, Ellen Schwarzbek, and Ernie Sills. Full Circle Arts is a nonprofit cooperative of artists located in Hickory.

Full Circle Arts states, “The goals of Full Circle Arts are to provide a space for visual artists … to promote and develop arts education, to develop the potential and professional ability of individual artists, to provide working shared studio space for members, and to raise the funds to meet these goals.” To learn more about Full Circle Arts, visit fullcirclearts.org.

This exhibit will be on display in the main art gallery of the Hiddenite Center’s Lucas Mansion, 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite.

An artist reception celebrating the exhibit will be held on Saturday from 1- 3 p.m.