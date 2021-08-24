Hiddenite Center events

Dinner performance of 'The Time Machine' scheduled
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will present a dinner performance of “The Time Machine” by Atlantic Coast Theatre of Florida. The performance will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at the center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road.
“The Time Machine” is set in a 1950s-style holiday TV special hosted by the famous comic-crooning snowman Frosty Windowpanes. Joined by his guest star, the singing and dancing snowflake Snowi LaFlurry, the pair tries to get through the live broadcast, but a big snowstorm is coming. The audience will participate, laugh and learn the science of weather in the fun wintertime show filled with classic holiday tunes with a snowy twist.
The cost for the performance and a family friendly meal is $10 for adults and $5 for students, tax included. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 828-632-6966.
In addition to the performance, "No Business Like Snow Business" will be performed for elementary students in Alexander County Schools beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 14 at the Alexander Central High School auditorium.
This performance is funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the N.C. Arts Council.
To learn more about the event and about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit hiddenitearts.org
Senior Adult Day luncheon planned
In conjunction with the 40th Annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts festival, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will hold its annual Celebration Senior Adult Day Luncheon on Sept. 21.
The program will be at 10:30 a.m. at the center’s Educational Complex and will offer lunch and entertainment.
The cost is $8 per person, tax included. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 828-632-6966. Guests of all ages are welcome.
Eufola Bell Gump will share her hints and remedies for handling the perils of getting older, her travels from Murphy to Manteo, and memoirs of her visits to Hiddenite.
After the luncheon, guests are encouraged to stop at the center’s Lucas Mansion, 316 Hiddenite Church Road, to view the gallery exhibit of paintings from the career of Lucille Earp. Earp made a significant contribution to the center’s 40th anniversary as the first oil painting instructor in the center’s arts education programming.
Visitors to the mansion also can see an exhibit of photos of James Paul Lucas and interior photos of the mansion while he lived here. Additional areas to visit include the Emerging Artist wall, featuring the work of Maria Register of Hickory, as well as the center’s turn-of-the-20th-century museum and the collections of antique dolls, toys, gems and minerals.
The Lucas Mansion Gallery and collections are self-guided, and admission is free. Guided tours of the first floor museum are $4 for adults and $3 for senior adults.
40th Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts set for Sept. 25
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s 40th Annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 on Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County. The center’s 40th anniversary year is highlighted with the free-admission street festival of unique, family friendly arts and cultural heritage activities for all ages.
Applications for vendor space are available for fine arts, crafts, jewelry, home décor treasures, artisan-crafted pieces, fiber arts, regional pottery and more. The festival also includes commercial vendors, a wide variety of food vendors and information booths from local businesses and civic organizations.
The cost is $50 for a 10-by-10-foot vendor space. For a larger space, vendors can purchase multiple booths and request that they be placed side by side. First-time artists and crafts vendor applicants are required to submit a minimum of three photos or slides representative of the work that they plan to offer for sale.
Public information booths also are available for nonprofit organizations, businesses and individuals. Booths for distributing information with no sales are $15 each.
Celebration of the Arts features four live performance stages for entertainment. Performance time slots are available, free of charge, to regional musicians, dancers, drama troupes and the like. Email karen@hiddenitearts.org or allison@hiddenitearts.org or call 828-632-6966 to be considered.
Celebration applications are available at the center’s website, hiddenitearts.org, by phone at 828-632-6966, or be email at info@hiddenitearts.org.
The first Hiddenite Celebration of the ARTS was presented in September 1981 after the founding of the Hiddenite Center by R.Y. and Eileen Lackey Sharpe. The Sharpes, Hiddenite natives, returned to their hometown with a vision to preserve, restore and develop an appreciation of the arts and our region’s heritage. Their purchase of the James Paul Lucas Mansion provided the focal point for the celebration of Alexander County’s historic and artistic heritage.
Junior Appalachian Musicians Program to resume
The Junior Appalachian Musicians Program at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will resume classes for the 2021-22 school year from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 7. This tradition-based, Appalachian-style music offers children and adults instruction in guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin and bass in a family-style group learning. Break-out instruction also is done for individual instruction.
The program offers free rentals on instruments (as available) for students. The classes run in sessions of six classes each. Tuition for one session is $30, payable at the beginning of the session. This rate is made possible with assistance from the Wayne Henderson Foundation Grant through the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center. Classes meet at the Hiddenite Center Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road. A "picking on the porch" is planned if weather permits.
Primary instructor for the classes is Robbie Herman, of Taylorsville. Herman is traditionally trained in multiple string band instruments and is a member of several bands in the region
For enrollment, contact Allison Houchins, director of education at the center and coordinator of the program, at 828-632-6966 or allison@hiddenitearts.org.