Hiddenite Center events

Senior Adult Day luncheon planned

In conjunction with the 40th Annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts festival, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will hold its annual Celebration Senior Adult Day Luncheon on Sept. 21.

The program will be at 10:30 a.m. at the center’s Educational Complex and will offer lunch and entertainment.

The cost is $8 per person, tax included. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 828-632-6966. Guests of all ages are welcome.

Eufola Bell Gump will share her hints and remedies for handling the perils of getting older, her travels from Murphy to Manteo, and memoirs of her visits to Hiddenite.

After the luncheon, guests are encouraged to stop at the center’s Lucas Mansion, 316 Hiddenite Church Road, to view the gallery exhibit of paintings from the career of Lucille Earp. Earp made a significant contribution to the center’s 40th anniversary as the first oil painting instructor in the center’s arts education programming.

