Hiddenite Center events

40th anniversary feature announced
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s staff and board of directors announced the celebration of 40 Years of Arts and Heritage programming in Alexander County and the Northwest North Carolina region.
In 1981, R.Y. and Eileen Lackey Sharpe founded the Hiddenite Center to enhance the lives of community residents. The center is constructing a Steps to 40 exhibit wall celebrating art, music, dance, storytelling, theater, lifelong learning, heritage, people, culture, school performances, artists-in-residence in schools, partnerships with other nonprofits and the Sharpe Family dream that has been, and continues to be, the mission of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center.
“As part of our 40th Anniversary Celebration, we invite friends, artists, visitors, and community citizens to be a part of our Steps to 40. The Lucas Mansion staircase of 40 steps from the ground floor up to third floor will become our 40 Year Exhibit Wall featuring text and photo panels submitted by you. Each step will represent a year from 1981 through 2021,” stated Executive Director Donna Latham. “Think of the experiences you have enjoyed or participated in throughout the center’s 40 years of events, classes, and programs and submit your memory with perhaps a photo and/or a brief story or paragraph describing the positive impact the Center has made on your life through the arts and heritage programming offered at the Hiddenite Center over the past 40 years.”
Entries for the Steps to 40 exhibit may be emailed to hiddeniteartsandheritage@gmail.com, dropped off, or mailed to the Lucas Mansion at 316 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636. (Please mark all items and place inside an envelope for proper return of items).
All exhibit participants and visitors to the Lucas Mansion will be registered in the ruby-themed anniversary gift drawing to take place periodically throughout the year. Winners will be contacted as the drawings take place and announced on the hiddenitearts.org website and on social media. The center encourages early submission of items as the Exhibit wall is currently being constructed, although any submissions will be accepted throughout the year.
Summer on the Square concert series lineup set
Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center announces the lineup for 2021 Summer on the Square concert series. The concerts will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Fridays on the courthouse lawn. Food trucks will be available. Bring chairs, blankets, and dancing shoes to celebrate gathering outside once again.
June 18 — Cozmic Cowboys of Newton, traditional country and southern rock
July 16 — The Night Moves Band of Taylorsville with a performance of R&B, beach, classic rock and funk music. The five-piece band features four vocalists that each take a turn at singing lead. The band consists of guitar, keyboards, bass guitar, drums, saxophone and percussion.
Aug. 13 — Shake Down’s concert will round out the 2021 Summer on the Square series. Known for their unique blend of beach music, rock ‘n roll, Motown, and Top 40, Shake Down is a variety band that provides a mixture of both past and present.
Classic car owners are invited to bring their antique cars for a commemorative cruise around Taylorsville.
These free community events will begin at 6 p.m. on the Alexander County Courthouse Lawn, 29 West Main Ave., Taylorsville. In case of rain, concerts will be moved to The Center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, with announcement on B86 radio and Facebook.
Summer classes, workshops planned
New after school art class with Lorin Pimberton — Tuesdays 4:30-5:30 p.m. Ages 4-8. Supplies provided. Call now to register. Cost of six week series is $55 nonmembers, $50 members.
New after school art class with Savannah Shanley — Thursdays 4:30-5:30 p.m. Ages 8-14. Call now to register. Cost of six week series is $55 nonmembers, $50 members.
Yoga — Through May 27, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m. with Dawn Reynolds, registered yoga teacher with Yoga Alliance, certified Yoga Nidra teacher and Reiki Master. The class is for adults of all ages and genders. Mats will be provided to those who need them. Chairs provided for seniors. Join in this class to provide the benefits of relaxation, meditation and yoga poses for overall health of mind, body, and spirit. Call now to register for the six week session. Cost is $65 nonmembers, $60 members.
Herbal remedies and foraging class — June 5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Amy Barr. Join Barr as she guides a journey to learn herbal identification and how to use herbs growing at your back door for first aid and other uses. This is a make-and-take class. Call now to register. Cost is $35 nonmembers, $30 members.
Barn quilt class — June 5- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Carol Mitchell. Join Mitchell as she instructs participants in painting their own 2x2 barn quilt. All materials are included for this make-and-take class. Call now to register. Cost is $50 nonmembers, $45 members.
Basic sewing/beginner quilting class — Fourth Monday each month. Contact Micki Earp at 828-632-6967 or Selena Harrington with the Brushy Mountain Quilters Guild for information and registration.
To receive discounts: Friends memberships may be purchased via hiddenitearts.org or call 828-632-6966
Class location: Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite.
Safety: Class sizes are reduced to allow social distancing with safety protocol in place.
Kid’s Summer Art Camp scheduled
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s annual Kid’s Summer Art Camp begins on June 14 and registration is now open for students ages 4-14.
Tracking Turtles summer arts camp is a two-week series of fun and innovative art projects designed to lead campers on an exciting journey of creative discovery. Classes are designed for children just beginning to develop their creative skills, intermediate students and advanced student artists alike.
The art camp will be held Monday through Friday for two weeks, June 14-18 and June 21-25, at the center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite. Classes each day for the little Tarpins (ages 4-8) will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1-3 p.m. for the Tortoises (ages 9-14). Class sizes allow social distancing with safety protocol in place.
Classes will offer a wide range of artistic mediums. Week 1: Lorin Pemberton and Savannah Shanley will teach campers drawing, watercolor painting and handbuilt pottery. Week 2: Art in the Garden instructor Jeff Menzer will lead campers in creating garden art, outdoor activities, planting plants and connecting with nature. Supplies will be provided.
Optional supervised lunch and play time will be available from noon to 1 p.m. for an additional $15 per week. Campers bring their own bag lunch.
Cost for attending the summer art camp is $55 for friends members and $75 for nonmembers per week. Friends’ memberships may be purchased via hiddenitearts.org or call 828-632-6966. Reservations are required for the camp and may be made by calling the center’s Office at 828-632-6966.