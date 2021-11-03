Hiddenite Center events

Spark The Arts Cake Auction to go live Nov. 22
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s “Spark The Arts” Cake Auction will go live on Nov. 22 just in time for Thanksgiving desserts. The auction will be made available for bids and viewing on The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center Facebook page starting Nov. 22 and will run until Nov. 23 at noon. Click on “view all comments” to see the most up to date bid and then place your bid in the comments.
Winners will be contacted when bidding closes in the comments as well. Pick up will be available from 1-5 p.m. on Nov. 23 and from 4-6 p.m. on Nov. 24 at the Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite.
The cake auction is part of The HAHC’s “Spark The Arts” fundraising campaign promoting vitality, healing and fellowship through the arts. For those who want to help with this holiday fundraiser by providing a cake, pie or other dessert for the auction, call the Hiddenite Center at 828-632-6966 for more information.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.
JAM music program has new classes
The Hiddenite Center is bringing the JAM music program back to its slate of classes.
The classes are held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Traditional group-style instruction is offered in guitar, fiddle, banjo, mandolin and bass for children and adults. Loaner instruments are provided to JAM students at no charge based on available inventory.
Class cost is $30 for the six week series or $5 per class. Call to join the series in progress for $5 a class.
Class size allows social distancing with safety protocol in place.
The Junior Appalachian Musicians or JAM program at the center began in 2016.
The class meets on the porch of the Educational Complex at 70 Sulphur Springs Road, Hiddenite, weather permitting and otherwise in the multipurpose space of the building.
Robbie Herman is instructor for the program. He has a genuine love for the preservation of this musical heritage of traditional Appalachian style music.
For information or to register for the classes, call 828-632-6966 or email info@hiddenitearts.org.