Hiddenite Center events

Spark The Arts Cake Auction to go live Nov. 22

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s “Spark The Arts” Cake Auction will go live on Nov. 22 just in time for Thanksgiving desserts. The auction will be made available for bids and viewing on The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center Facebook page starting Nov. 22 and will run until Nov. 23 at noon. Click on “view all comments” to see the most up to date bid and then place your bid in the comments.

Winners will be contacted when bidding closes in the comments as well. Pick up will be available from 1-5 p.m. on Nov. 23 and from 4-6 p.m. on Nov. 24 at the Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite.

The cake auction is part of The HAHC’s “Spark The Arts” fundraising campaign promoting vitality, healing and fellowship through the arts. For those who want to help with this holiday fundraiser by providing a cake, pie or other dessert for the auction, call the Hiddenite Center at 828-632-6966 for more information.

To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.

JAM music program has new classes

