Hiddenite Center classes

Painted barn quilt class scheduled

Register now for The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s painted barn quilt class being held Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite.

Instructing the class is Carol Mitchell of Taylorsville.

Students will paint a 2’ x 2’ painted Barn Quilt. Cost for this beginner’s level workshop is $65 for Friends of the Center members and $70 for the public. All the materials needed to complete the barn quilt will be provided. It’s suggested that the participants bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries. Pre-paid registration is required. Visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online registration link or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone.

For more information or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit hiddenitearts.org

Card making workshop set for Nov. 19

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will join Deborah Crowder, in sponsoring a card making workshop experience. The workshop will take place at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center Educational Complex on Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Participants will create three complete cards and envelopes focusing on the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.

Crowder is an independent demonstrator with “Stampin’ Up” and will be helping participants create projects with these high-quality products and materials. As students explore paper crafting in this workshop, they will utilize stamps, ink, paper, Designer Series Papers and embellishments.

Cost for the workshop is $15 for Friend of the Center members and $20 for non-members. All materials are included. Registration may be completed online at www.hiddenitearts.org or by calling The Hiddenite Center at 828-632-6966. The workshop is limited to 10 students.