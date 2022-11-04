 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert enterprise
Hiddenite Center classes

Hiddenite Center classes

  • 0
Barn Quilt Workshop.jpg

Class members create a painted barn quilt at a previous workshop.

 Photo used with permission

Painted barn quilt class scheduled

Register now for The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s painted barn quilt class being held Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite.

Instructing the class is Carol Mitchell of Taylorsville.

Students will paint a 2’ x 2’ painted Barn Quilt. Cost for this beginner’s level workshop is $65 for Friends of the Center members and $70 for the public. All the materials needed to complete the barn quilt will be provided. It’s suggested that the participants bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries. Pre-paid registration is required. Visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online registration link or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone.

For more information or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit hiddenitearts.org

People are also reading…

Card making workshop set for Nov. 19

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will join Deborah Crowder, in sponsoring a card making workshop experience. The workshop will take place at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center Educational Complex on Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Participants will create three complete cards and envelopes focusing on the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.

Crowder is an independent demonstrator with “Stampin’ Up” and will be helping participants create projects with these high-quality products and materials. As students explore paper crafting in this workshop, they will utilize stamps, ink, paper, Designer Series Papers and embellishments.

Cost for the workshop is $15 for Friend of the Center members and $20 for non-members. All materials are included. Registration may be completed online at www.hiddenitearts.org or by calling The Hiddenite Center at 828-632-6966. The workshop is limited to 10 students.

More Information

Hiddenite Center programs and events are supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural Cultural Resources www.NCArts.org, with funding from the National Endowment Of The Arts and with generous funding from the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts at Appalachian State University, Alexander County government, the Town of Taylorsville, The Rotary Foundation, South Arts, and the Friends of the Center membership program. The Hiddenite Arts Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WATCH NOW: 'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits

WATCH NOW: 'Yeehaw!' Davie County man hits the jackpot when Prize Patrol visits

With one hand holding a bottle of champagne and the other an oversized certificate declaring him the winner of $1 million from Publishers Clearing House, Bruce Saunders stood on the front porch of his western Davie County Monday and rattled off a list of things he plans spend his spend money on — medical bills, fixing his lawnmower and helping family members.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk set to fire around half of the employees at Twitter, according to insiders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert