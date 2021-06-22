Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts planned in September

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Historic James Paul Lucas Mansion Museum, art gallery, the Alexander County Visitor Center (housed within the Lucas Mansion, gemstone display, and third Floor Antique Toy & Doll Museum) will be open for visitors throughout the day. Photographs of the Lucas Mansion’s collectibles from the days that Mr. Lucas lived in the mansion will be exhibited on the second floor.

The center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery exhibit will celebrate Lucille Earp’s years of contributions to the Hiddenite Center and Alexander County.

"As we celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Hiddenite Center, we are honored to celebrate Lucille as author, artist, the center’s long time oil painting instructor, Friend of the Center and volunteer. The exhibit will be free to visit throughout the day. Lucille will be on hand to greet gallery visitors and will be available to discuss her exhibited works and have prints available for sale," officials said.