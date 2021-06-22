Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts planned in September

A day of innovative, hands on arts and heritage activities is planned for the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s 40th Annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts. This one-of-a-kind, arts and cultural heritage festival will be held on Sept. 25 on Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Celebration of the Arts is a free admission street festival that features unique, family friendly arts and cultural heritage activities for all ages. The center’s Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts festival has featured diversely talented artists, crafters and performers since 1981.
Celebration of the Arts offers the public an opportunity to shop for fine arts, crafts and jewelry, home décor treasures, artisan crafted pieces, fiber arts, regional pottery and more. The festival also includes commercial vendors, a wide variety of food vendors and information booths from local businesses and civic organizations.
In the Celebration Folk Life Pavilion, visitors will experience hands on demonstrations in traditional folkways. Celebration of the Arts will feature four live performance stages featuring diverse offerings in music and dance, including the Appalachian State Steely Pan Band, and genres from bluegrass and gospel to rhythm and blues.
Celebration’s Children’s Art In Action area will feature the App State GeoBago and Art Bus providing opportunities for hands on creativity, make and take crafts and storytelling. These activities are made possible by funding from Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts of Appalachian State University.
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Historic James Paul Lucas Mansion Museum, art gallery, the Alexander County Visitor Center (housed within the Lucas Mansion, gemstone display, and third Floor Antique Toy & Doll Museum) will be open for visitors throughout the day. Photographs of the Lucas Mansion’s collectibles from the days that Mr. Lucas lived in the mansion will be exhibited on the second floor.
The center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery exhibit will celebrate Lucille Earp’s years of contributions to the Hiddenite Center and Alexander County.
"As we celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Hiddenite Center, we are honored to celebrate Lucille as author, artist, the center’s long time oil painting instructor, Friend of the Center and volunteer. The exhibit will be free to visit throughout the day. Lucille will be on hand to greet gallery visitors and will be available to discuss her exhibited works and have prints available for sale," officials said.
Celebration applications are now available for fine arts and crafts vendors, commercial vendors, food vendors and performers. Cost for a 10’x10’ vendor space is $40 per space if purchased prior to Aug. 15. If a larger space is needed, vendors are welcome to purchase multiple booths and request that they be placed side by side. Vendor spaces purchased on Aug. 15 or after that date are $50 per space. First time artists and crafts vendors applying to show at celebration are required to submit a minimum of three photos or slides representative of the work that they plan to offer for sale. Public information booths are also available for non-profit organizations, businesses, and individuals. Booths for distributing information with no sales are $15 each.
Celebration of the Arts features four live performance stages for entertainment. Performance time slots are available, free of charge, to regional musicians, dancers and drama troupes. Email Karen@hiddenitearts.org or Allison@hiddenitearts.org or call 828-632-6966 to be considered.
Celebration applications are available at center’s website: www.hiddenitearts.org, call (828) 632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org.
Community yard sale to be held July 17
The Hiddenite Center has announced an indoor community yard sale to be held July 17 from 8 a.m. until noon inside the Hiddenite Center’s air conditioned Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road. The building is handicapped accessible with restrooms available to the public.
Hiddenite Center staff and volunteers will operate their own yard sale space with baskets, pottery, crafts, books, dolls and more “treasures” for sale. The public may reserve a 12’ X 12’ space and one 8 foot table for $10 each, by calling the Hiddenite Center’s office at 828-632-6966.
Additional tables within that space may be reserved for $5 each. At the end of the yard sale, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity, which will be scheduled to pick up unwanted items which have been bagged or boxed. Call 828-632-6966 to reserve space.
Photography by Marty Harris on display through July
During the months of June and July, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery will feature the work of Marty Harris in his new photography exhibit, “The Journey Continues.”
Located on the second floor of the center’s Lucas Mansion, 316 Hiddenite Church Road, the gallery is free to visit Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Marty Harris’ interest in photography began with a fifth grade field trip and a $5 Kodak instamatic camera from a drug store. Although he no longer makes a living as a photographer, photography is still his passion, and he puts his whole heart into it, finding beauty where some others may not. He is drawn to a bare tree in winter, a boat on the rocks at low tide, or a barn aged with sun, rain and time.
After graduating from South Iredell High School, Harris continued his education at Mitchell Community College. He worked as photographer with the Statesville Record & Landmark until he left that position to begin “The Walk” across North Carolina. “The Walk” ended in May 1991 with Harris’s photographs of North Carolina landscapes being published in his book, “What the Road Passes By.”
Harris has participated in the Center’s annual Regional Artist Exhibit/Competition, and shows and sells his work at festivals including Hiddenite Celebration of the ARTS. “What the Road Passes By” may be purchased in the Hiddenite Center’s Gift Shoppe.
The public is cordially invited to a Meet the Artist reception July 17 from 1-3 p.m. in the Lucas Mansion Gallery. Harris will greet visitors and share his passion for photography and art. Call the center’s office at 828-632-6966 for information or details.
Classes available
Painting classes — Tuesday 6:30-8:30 p.m. with Heather Friday at the Center’s Educational Complex. This class is for the beginner and the experienced artist ages high school through adult.
Ballroom and line dances — Ballroom dances will be from 6-7 p.m. and line dances from 7-8 p.m. Monday with instructor Dirk Myers II at the Center’s Educational Complex.
Barn quilt class — On July 10 and Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. quilt classes will be taught by Carol Mitchell. Instruction in painting your own 2x2 barn quilt, all materials are included for this make-and-take class. Call now to register and pre-pay for either class. $50 non-members, $45 members.
Wild herbs and foraging class — July 17 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. a class on wild herbs and foraging will be taught by Amy. Learn identification of wild herbs and learning their uses, making a first aide spray from wild herbs. This make and includes tour Amy’s of small animals farm and basic gardening concepts. This is a make and take class. Bring a bag lunch and outdoor shoes. Call now to register and prepay. Cost is $35 for nonmembers, $30 for members.
Basic sewing/beginning quilting class — On the fourth Monday of each month Micki Earp will teach sewing and beginning quilting. Contact Earp at 828-632-6967, of the Brushy Mountain Quilters Guild, for information and registration.
To receive class discounts: Friends memberships may be purchased via hiddenitearts.org or call 828-632-6966.
Class location: Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite.
Safety: Class sizes are reduced to allow social distancing with safety protocol in place.
For more information visit hiddenitearts.org ,call 828-632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org.