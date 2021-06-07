Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts planned for Sept. 25

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Historic James Paul Lucas Mansion Museum, art gallery, the Alexander County Visitor Center (housed within the Lucas Mansion), gemstone display and third floor Antique Toy & Doll Museum will be open for visitors throughout the day. Photographs of the Lucas Mansion’s collectibles from the days that Mr. Lucas lived in the mansion will be exhibited on the second floor.

Celebration applications are now available for fine arts and crafts vendors, commercial vendors, food vendors, and performers. Cost for a 10’x10’ vendor space is $40 per space if purchased prior to Aug. 15. If a larger space is needed, vendors are welcome to purchase multiple booths and request that they be placed side by side. Vendor spaces purchased Aug. 15 or after that date are $50 per space. First time artists and crafts vendors applying to show at celebration are required to submit a minimum of three photos or slides representative of the work that they plan to offer for sale. Public information booths are also available for non-profit organizations, businesses, and individuals. Booths for distributing information with no sales are $15 each.