Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts planned for Sept. 25

A day of innovative, hands-on arts and heritage activities is planned for the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s 40th Annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts. This arts and cultural heritage festival will be held Sept. 25 on Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Celebration of the Arts is a free admission street festival that features unique, family friendly arts and cultural heritage activities for all ages. The center’s Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts festival has featured diversely talented artists, crafters and performers since 1981.
Celebration of the Arts offers the public an opportunity to shop for fine arts, crafts and jewelry, home décor treasures, artisan crafted pieces, fiber arts, regional pottery and more. The festival also includes commercial vendors, a wide variety of food vendors, and information booths from local businesses and civic organizations.
In the Celebration Folk Life Pavilion, visitors will experience hands on demonstrations in traditional folkways. Celebration of the Arts will feature four live performance stages featuring diverse offerings in music and dance, including the Appalachian State Steely Pan Band, and genres from bluegrass and gospel to rhythm and blues.
Celebration’s Children’s Art In Action area will feature the App State Geobago and Art Bus providing opportunities for hands on creativity, make-and-take crafts and storytelling. These activities are made possible by funding from Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts of Appalachian State University.
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Historic James Paul Lucas Mansion Museum, art gallery, the Alexander County Visitor Center (housed within the Lucas Mansion), gemstone display and third floor Antique Toy & Doll Museum will be open for visitors throughout the day. Photographs of the Lucas Mansion’s collectibles from the days that Mr. Lucas lived in the mansion will be exhibited on the second floor.
The center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery exhibit will celebrate Lucille Earp’s years of contributions to the Hiddenite Center and Alexander County.
Celebration applications are now available for fine arts and crafts vendors, commercial vendors, food vendors, and performers. Cost for a 10’x10’ vendor space is $40 per space if purchased prior to Aug. 15. If a larger space is needed, vendors are welcome to purchase multiple booths and request that they be placed side by side. Vendor spaces purchased Aug. 15 or after that date are $50 per space. First time artists and crafts vendors applying to show at celebration are required to submit a minimum of three photos or slides representative of the work that they plan to offer for sale. Public information booths are also available for non-profit organizations, businesses, and individuals. Booths for distributing information with no sales are $15 each.
Celebration of the Arts features four live performance stages for entertainment. Performance time slots are available, free of charge, to regional musicians, dancers, drama troupes, etc. Email Karen@hiddenitearts.org or Allison@hiddenitearts.org or call 828-632-6966 to be considered.
For celebration applications go to the center’s website at www.hiddenitearts.org, call 828-632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org.