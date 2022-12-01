Hiddenite Arts to welcome Santa, Mrs. Claus

As a special part of its Christmas season at the Lucas Mansion, the center invites the public to enjoy a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus on Dec. 10 from 2–5 p.m.

This family-friendly event will be held at The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County. Cost of admission is $5 and children ages 5 and younger are admitted free. Call 828-632-6966 to RSVP or register online at hiddenitearts.org so that Santa’s helpers can better prepare for your visit.

Each floor of the Lucas Mansion will be open and filled with lights, decorations and sounds of the season embracing this year’s theme, “Home for the Holidays.” Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet visitors of all ages in the Lucas Mansion Art Gallery on the second floor of The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center. Everyone is invited to bring their wish list, have a picture taken, enjoy sweets and hot cocoa.

All three floors of the center features exciting things from a gemstone exhibit and antique toys, to artist Lori White’s winter art exhibit.

For more information or to learn more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit hiddenitearts.org.

Winter Wonderland Dance set for Friday

Stay warm this holiday season by gathering friends and family to join The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center for a community Winter Wonderland Dance with Dirk on Friday from 7-9:30 p.m.

This event will be held at the center’s educational complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite.

Dirk Myers II will provide DJ music and the dance floor will be available for line dancing, shag dancing, ballroom, freestyle or just moving to the music. Myers is the instructor of the Hiddenite Center’s ballroom dance class series.

Pre-register online at hiddenitearts.org, register by phone 828-632-6966 or pay at the door. Cost for admission is $12 per person plus tax.

The cost includes music, dance and special holiday hors d’oeuvres!.

Donna Latham, director of The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center, encourages the public, “Embrace the cooler season and come on out. Bring your friends and family to have fun and enjoy yourselves at this wonderful winter themed dance. See what all the fun is about.”