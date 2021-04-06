Hiddenite Arts & Heritage to honor veterans at two events

The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on The Hiddenite Center’s ballfield , 70 Hiddenite Church Road, with live music by C.J. Ballard, hot dogs and hamburgers, activities for both children and adults, and door prizes.

This event is only for veterans and their families and is not open to the public. Veterans will need to pick up their ticket(s) at the Lucas Mansion and show either DD-214 or Veteran’s ID. Each person in the family will need a ticket. Tickets for this veterans event will be available April 30 through May 14; however, ticket availability is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions so early ticket pick up is encouraged.

Events are coordinated by Tabitha Bodah, Cherry Kilby, with the Alexander County Department of Veterans Affairs, and Hiddenite Center staff. Funding is by the Shape Chair of Fine and Applied Arts at APP State. The Sharpe Chair is endowed by R. Y. and Eileen Lackey Sharpe, founders of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage.

Regional Adult Artist Exhibit and Competition featured

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is featuring the Regional Adult Artist Exhibit and Competition in the Center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery during the month of April. The annual exhibit and competition is open to adults in the region in an effort to recognize the talented artists in a variety of art media.