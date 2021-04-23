Hiddenite Arts & Heritage to honor veterans at two events in May

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center announces two events honoring veterans during May as Memorial Day commemorations.
A Port-a-Pit chicken sale will be held May 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds will be donated to VetCom to support Alexander County veterans. Veterans may pick up their free ticket for one chicken plate by coming by the Hiddenite Center’s Lucas Mansion at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite through April 27. Veterans will need to show either veteran’s ID or a DD-214 to receive their free ticket.
Tickets will be available for purchase by the public at the Lucas Mansion. Cost for purchase by the public is $10 per ticket. Preorders can be made by the public by paying for and picking up tickets at the Lucas Mansion. Tickets will be available through April 27. Call 828-632-6966 for additional information.
The location of this drive-thru lunch is the former Alexander County Hospital parking lot at 226 N.C. 16 S. in Taylorsville. The plate will include half a chicken by Port-A-Pit, slaw, baked beans, roll and dessert. Tea or water will be available for pick-up orders only. Delivery will be available for orders of 10 or more within a 10-mile radius.
A Veteran’s Cookout is planned for May 15 by the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center. The cookout is free for veterans and their families.
The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. on The Hiddenite Center’s ballfield, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, with live music by C.J. Ballard, hot dogs and hamburgers, activities for both children and adults, and door prizes.
This event is only for veterans and their families and is not open to the public. Veterans will need to pick up their ticket(s) at the Lucas Mansion and show either DD-214 or veteran’s ID. Each person in the family will need a ticket. Tickets for this veterans event will be available April 30 through May 14; however, ticket availability is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions so early ticket pick up is encouraged.
Events are coordinated by Tabitha Bodah, Cherry Kilby, with the Alexander County Department of Veterans Affairs, and Hiddenite Center staff. Funding is by the Shape Chair of Fine and Applied Arts at APP State. The Sharpe Chair is endowed by R.Y. and Eileen Lackey Sharpe, founders of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center.
Regional Adult Artist Exhibit and Competition featured
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is featuring the Regional Adult Artist Exhibit and Competition in the center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery during the month of April. The annual exhibit and competition are open to adults in the region in an effort to recognize talented artists in a variety of art media.
A first-place winner in each category and honorable mention awards were determined by a qualified judge. Each first-place winner received a cash award along with ribbons awarded to first place and honorable mention entries.
To schedule a gallery tour to view this exhibit, call the Hiddenite Center at 828-632-6966. Gallery exhibits are free and open to the public during regular business hours Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Artists Reception and Awards Ceremony will not be held this year. The exhibit will also be available for virtual viewing on the website at www.hiddenitearts.org.
Exhibit results: Adult Art first-place winners
- Adult Drawing — Kate Seno, “Nod/Yes”
- Adult Quilting — Dorothy Karvelis, “Hankie and Crazy”
- Adult Other — Walt McGervey, “The Flow of Coarse Air Must Be Precisely Calculated”
- Adult Painting — Karen Parker, “Dog Cat Tree Man”
- Adult 3-D — Dean Leary, “Cloud Dancers”
- Adult Watercolor — Jennifer Cline, “Birthday Wishes”
Honorable Mention
- Adult Drawing — Karen Parker, “Nest”; Melissa Houck, “Feelin’ Froggy”; Christopher Parsons, “Walking the Covid Tightrope”
- Adult Quilting — Regina Bruns, “It’s A Lemon” and “To Everything There is a Season”; Michelle Bowden, “Sun Goddess”
- Adult Other — Alison Willard, “Network”; Mario Quivera, “Reptile Fossil”; Meredith Janssen, “Illiteration”
- Adult Painting — Ernest Sills “Farm Life”; Monica Ibarra, “Remembering My Favorite Place”; Alison Willard, “Cardinal” and "Barred Owl"; Monica Ibarra, “The Last Day”; Cindy Sellers, “Sunset at Cape”; Michelle Bowden, “Above the Artic”; Karen Parker, “Daffodil Study”
- Adult 3-D — Christopher Parsons, “The Fabric of Space”; Christine Szafranski, “Chips & Salsa”; Dean Wright, “Coal Miner”; Nic Holt, “Blue Drip” and “Tall Lidded Vase”; Phyllis Bridgeman, “Moonlight in the Forest”
- Adult Watercolor — Richard Bruns, “The Great Garbo Look”; Alison Willard, “Lacklin Aberdeen”; Meredith Janssen, “Southwest"
Spring classes are scheduled
- After school art class with Lorin Pimberton: Tuesdays, through May 18, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Ages 4-8. Supplies provided. Cost of the six-week series is $55 for nonmembers and $50 members.
- After school art class with Savannah Shanley: Through May 20, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Ages 8-14. Cost of the six-week series is $55 for nonmembers and $50 members.
- Yoga: Through May 27, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m. with Dawn Reynolds, registered yoga teacher with Yoga Alliance, certified Yoga Nidra teacher and reiki master. This class is for adults of all ages and genders. Mats will be provided to those who need them. Chairs are provided for seniors. Join in this class to provide the benefits of relaxation, meditation and yoga poses for overall health of mind, body, and spirit. Cost for the six-week session is $65 for nonmembers and $60 members.
- Homesteading class: May 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Amy Barr. Join Barr, owner of Heritage Hills Farms, as she teaches how to successfully plan to live a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle by starting your own homestead, from gardening basics to choosing animals and all the pros and cons. Cost is $35 nonmembers, $30 members.
- Barn quilt class: May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Carol Mitchell, who will instruct participants in painting their own 2-by-2 barn quilt. All materials are included for this make and take class. Cost is $50 nonmembers and $45 members.
- Herbal remedies and foraging class: June 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Amy Barr, who will guide a journey to learn herbal identification and how to use herbs growing at your back door for first aid and other uses. This is a make-and-take class. Cost is $35 nonmembers and $30 members.
- Basic sewing/beginner quilting class: Fourth Monday each month. Contact Micki Earp at 828-632-6967 or Selena Harrington with the Brushy Mountain Quilters Guild for information and registration.
Classes will be held at the Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite. For information, visit www.hiddenitearts.org or email info@hiddenitearts.org. To register for classes, call 828-632-666.
To receive class discounts, Friends memberships may be purchased via hiddenitearts.org or by calling 828-632-6966.