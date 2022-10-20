 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center to host painting parties

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will bring painting fun to the public.

The center’s outreach artist, Abby Moretz, will lead beginners through advanced painters in creating their own masterpieces with no pre-sketching. All participants are encouraged to be creative with colors to make their painting or ceramics unique.

Registration is open. Call 828-632-6966 or visit hiddenitearts.org or the center’s Facebook event page to register.

The following classes are planned:

Nov. 14 from 7-10 p.m.: adult paint party at The Vault, Bethlehem; 11-by-14 canvas; registration fee: $30 for nonmembers and $25 for Friends of the Center.

Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon: prekindergarten paint class at the center’s Educational Complex in Hiddenite; 8-by-10 canvas; ages 4 to 6; parent accompanies child; registration fee: $25 for nonmembers and $20 for Friends.

Dec. 6 from 6-9 p.m.: retro lighted 13-inch ceramic Christmas tree at the Educational Complex; adults ages 16 and older; registration fee: $65 for nonmembers and $55 for Friends; registration deadline Nov. 4.

Jan. 5 from 7-10 p.m.: adult paint party at Brushy Mountain Brews, Taylorsville; 11-by-14 canvas; registration fee: $30 for nonmembers and $25 for Friends.

Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: tweens and young teens paint party at the Educational Complex; 11-by-14 canvas; snack provided; registration fee: $25 for nonmembers and $20 for Friends.

To receive the discount, become a Friend of the Center by calling 828-632-6966, visiting hiddenitearts.org or stopping by the Lucas Mansion to sign up. To reserve an on-site painting party by Moretz, call 828-632-6966 or visit the center’s website for information.

Hiddenite Center programs and events are supported by the N.C. Arts Council (ncarts.org), a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, and through generous funding from the Eileen and R.Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, the Winston Salem Foundation, the Sharpe Chair of Fine and Applied Arts at Appalachian State University, Alexander County government, the town of Taylorsville, the Rotary Foundation, South Arts, and the Friends of the Center membership program. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair-accessible.

