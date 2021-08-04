Hickory man killed in Wednesday crash on Interstate 40

A Hickory man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 near the 143 mile marker.

Keith Hutchinson, 36, of Hickory, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol reported that Hutchinson was driving a 2005 GMC Envoy, traveling east on I-40. The vehicle ran off the road to the right, struck the bridge abutment and then ran off the road to the left and struck the bridge railing, the highway patrol reported.

The vehicle then overturned, landing on the driver’s side. The SUV came to rest in the emergency lane.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, the patrol reported.

Trooper B.M. Jolly is the investigating trooper.

West Iredell and Catawba fire departments, along with Iredell EMS and the Iredell County Rescue Squad, responded to the crash, which closed one lane of I-40.