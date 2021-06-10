Hickory man identified as victim in Tuesday's slaying; suspect still being sought

A 20-year-old Hickory man was identified as the victim of a homicide earlier this week.

Zion Treyshaun Gaither was pronounced dead at Iredell Memorial Hospital early Tuesday morning.

Tyrell Dantaye Daniels, 31, also known as Lil Buckey, is being sought in connection with Gaither’s death, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Campbell said the investigation began when deputies were called to Williams Road around 3 a.m. and also responded to Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Campbell said Daniels has made threats against law enforcement in the past and should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Daniels, they can call 911 or the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.

Daniels’ history includes felony convictions for first-degree burglary, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury and failure to appear. He also has misdemeanor convictions of assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and assault.