Hickory company to host hiring event Tuesday

Concentrix will be holding a hiring event Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The company is located at 1507 7th St. SE, Hickory.
The hiring event will be outside. A booth will be set up with information but the applicant can also speak to representatives from their car. All of the N.C. and CDC COVID guidelines will be observed, masks will be worn at all times and social distancing will be maintained. All applicants will be served a Chick-fil-A sandwich.
Applications and interviews will take place at the event and same day offers of employment will be available. The earliest training class will be May 10.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.