Hickory American Legion Fair open through Labor Day

Fun, games, rides and fantastic foods are back as the Hickory American Legion Fair opened Wednesday.

The 109th fair lasts through Labor Day just off U.S. 70 at the fairgrounds at 1 American Legion Ave., Newton.

One of the highlights of the event will be the rides provided by longtime midway specialist James H. Drew Exposition.

Coming with the fair are:

Helicopter tours of the fairgrounds and the surrounding area.

Contests such as the ring toss and dart throwing that offer fairgoers the chance to win prizes.

County music by Renee Riddle and The Ramblers. On Labor Day, the bluegrass duo Little Roy and Lizzie will perform.

Fireworks at 10 p.m. daily except Sept. 5, a school night.

The Craft Barn offers exhibitions and competitions for local farmers, gardeners and artisans. For instance, cooks will have the chance to show their canning skills with foods ranging from beets to fruit butters to pickles. Other contests will highlight skills in areas such as quilting, crocheting, knitting and sewing.

A final attraction is the Commercial Exhibit Hall, which offers local businesses a place to showcase their goods and services.

The hall also provides an opportunity for nonprofit and other groups to get the word out about their activities. An example is Post 48, which will set up a veterans wall, showing hundreds of photos of local veterans, and a recruiting booth, offering veterans a chance to join the American Legion.

The fair association’s board quietly pours money raised by the event back into the community, not seeking publicity for its contributions. Some of it goes to support Post 48’s operations, while part goes to organizations such as 4-H, the Shriners and the American Cancer Society

The fair opens at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2; at noon Saturday, Sept. 3, and Monday, Sept. 5; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Closing will be about 11 p.m., depending on how busy the midway is.

Admission to the fair will be $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 7 to 13. Children ages 6 and younger are admitted free.

Seniors and service veterans will be admitted for $5 starting at 5 p.m. Sept. 2.

Drew Exposition will sell single coupons and coupon books for its rides. Single coupons are $1.25. A 120-coupon book is $100, a savings of $50, while 55-coupon books are $50 and 21-coupon books are $20.

Rides cost more than one coupon per rider.

There also will be various one-price discounts available for rides.

For information about the fair, call the office at 828-464-5433 or visit hickoryfair.com.