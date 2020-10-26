HERO FEST: Beulah Baptist Church holds reverse parade to say thanks

The weather was cool and a little drizzly, but that did not dampen the spirits of those attending Hero Fest at Beulah Baptist Church on Sunday afternoon.
Fire trucks, an ambulance, the sheriff’s mobile unit, police vehicles and a host of other local businesses were on hand with bags of candy at the ready.
Families drove through, taking a moment to thank those keeping the community running safely while getting some candy for the children in return.
Some families in costumes roamed through the event, bringing laughter and
joy in a time when it is perhaps most needed.
Pastor Brian Burgess said that the event replaced the usual fall festival. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the church membership wanted to find a way to balance safely interacting with the community with offering a thank you to those serving it. They opted for the Hero Fest, which featured a reverse parade celebrating frontline workers.
“Because of COVID, and just trying to be safe and sensible, we’ve gone from two services to four services (at church) so that we can spread out and have as much room as we need to, so we thought, we still want to do our fall festival but it’s not going to work like we normally do,” he said.
There was consideration for the group thought of the people who have been working hard throughout the pandemic to bolster those who cannot.
“We know that so many of our people have been working hard,” he said. “They’ve been working hard in a lot of ways - nobody saying thanks.”
They’ve dealt with a moving target on reopening in various areas. They’ve tried “to figure out how to work and stay safe at the same time as they do their job and pay the bills,” Burgess said.
So, the church filled a void – and found a new way to celebrate the community. Law enforcement, fire and rescue and other groups were highlighted. But Beulah Baptist embraced a wider array of essential workers.
“We wanted to do a reverse parade, if you will, where we could still give out candy but have a bigger purpose, and that would be to have our frontline heroes, everybody from landscapers to personal farmers to salesmen to hair salons to dealerships to anybody that’s any kind of service industry that has not stopped working,” he said. “…we wanted to have the opportunity to have them come and be displayed so that as people drive through, they can thank them.”
He said that they thought of the bus driver or the people pressure washing or spraying down businesses to keep them clean and open. The hair stylists who had to shut down for weeks. Small dealerships like James River Equipment and food suppliers like Anderson Brothers Farms, all of which found a way to balance working, or returning to work, in the past months. All were represented on Sunday.
So were the ministries – and not just those of the church.
“We have (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) here,” Burgess said. “Their ministry changed. They’re used to being on campuses and now they can’t be. Our teachers, our administrators in the school system … we just want to say thank you. The Bible tells us that the kindness of God leads to repentance and we want to show kindness and be a very positive part in our community.”
The entire community was embraced and invited to participate.
As one pulled in, a giant flag hung from a crane in front of the church. The lights on the fire trucks and law enforcement vehicles flashed. Laughter floated across the large lot where the cars wound their way past candy stands.
For Burgess, the day served as just another way for the church to fulfill its role in the community – and to bring a larger message of thanks.
“We believe the church is a pivotal piece to peace and good citizenship,” he said, explaining the planned impact of Hero Fest. “Every Christian ought to be an amazing citizen. … just being able to have a safe place to be a part of where they know that people are going to do their best to try to take care of them; … a place where their kids can come and receive candy but in the process of it to say thank you to frontline workers.”
