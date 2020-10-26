HERO FEST: Beulah Baptist Church holds reverse parade to say thanks

So were the ministries – and not just those of the church.

“We have (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) here,” Burgess said. “Their ministry changed. They’re used to being on campuses and now they can’t be. Our teachers, our administrators in the school system … we just want to say thank you. The Bible tells us that the kindness of God leads to repentance and we want to show kindness and be a very positive part in our community.”

The entire community was embraced and invited to participate.

As one pulled in, a giant flag hung from a crane in front of the church. The lights on the fire trucks and law enforcement vehicles flashed. Laughter floated across the large lot where the cars wound their way past candy stands.

For Burgess, the day served as just another way for the church to fulfill its role in the community – and to bring a larger message of thanks.

“We believe the church is a pivotal piece to peace and good citizenship,” he said, explaining the planned impact of Hero Fest. “Every Christian ought to be an amazing citizen. … just being able to have a safe place to be a part of where they know that people are going to do their best to try to take care of them; … a place where their kids can come and receive candy but in the process of it to say thank you to frontline workers.”