Here's how to break the habit of talking yourself out of saving for retirement

Saving for retirement can be an abstract concept. It’s something we all know we should do, but the farther away we are from it, the easier it is to delay making it a priority — especially when we have other financial commitments nearer on the horizon.

If you find you are talking yourself out of saving for retirement, consider reframing your thinking. A shift in perspective may be what you need to get on the right track.

Here are some common excuses people give for not saving for retirement — and how you can overcome them.

“Retirement is a long way off.” It’s easy to get wrapped up in your current financial obligations, telling yourself that you’ll prioritize your retirement next year. However, like many worthy aspirations, building a retirement nest egg takes time and discipline. If your golden years seem far away, remind yourself of the power of saving early. Time allows you to tackle your retirement goals in smaller increments with the potential for compounded growth. Retirement will likely come faster than you think, and you’ll thank yourself later for planning ahead.

