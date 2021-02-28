Here’s how to earn a competitive rate of return on cash

Investors have been forced to cope with an extremely low interest rate environment for an extended period of time, which creates challenges for those who need to maintain a level of liquidity in their portfolios to safeguard their investments, or are saving for near-term goals.

According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the average national savings deposit rate is 0.05%.1 At that rate, for every $1,000 you keep in a bank savings account, you will earn interest of 50 cents over the course of the year, leaving many in search of other investments to earn more than the average return from a savings account. Below are five alternative investment solutions for cash — each with their own pros and cons to review — that you may want to consider in this low interest rate environment.

Money market funds

Money market funds are generally as liquid as savings accounts, but often offer modestly higher yields. In many cases, you can even obtain ATM access to money in these accounts along with check-writing privileges. These funds, which are provided by mutual fund companies and brokerage firms, do not carry FDIC protection like accounts from banks.

Certificates of Deposit (CDs)