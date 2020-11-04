Here Comes the Bus app will be available to Iredell-Statesville Schools families

After Thanksgiving this year, thousands of families across Iredell County will send their children back to school with access to a powerful mobile app that makes catching the school bus a snap. Iredell-Statesville Schools joins hundreds of school districts across North Carolina and across the country that ​have made the Here Comes The Bus app available to families.​ ​Here Comes The Bus​® is an award-winning mobile app that makes it possible for parents and families to catch the bus safely and conveniently.

The Here Comes The Bus app delivers real-time school bus tracking as well as email and push notification alerts when the school bus approaches a student’s home or bus stop. Launched in 2015, the app is approaching nearly 1.5 million downloads and has acquired 4.6 stars on the Apple App store with more than 52,000 reviews.

“The school day begins for thousands of Iredell County students when they step on the school bus. We are happy to implement the Here Comes the Bus app, which will make the trip to school as seamless and safe as possible,” stated Superintendent Jeff James. “It is important for us to link parents, educators, and drivers. This technology will ease the anxiety of the bus stop for many parents by providing visibility of the bus route, and accurate arrival time.”

Currently, the school district is piloting the app with a few schools across the district. Before students go home for the Thanksgiving holiday, the school district will share information with all families about downloading the app and accessing student information so that families can safely link to their child’s route.