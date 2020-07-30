Help Wanted: ICOA's Senior Nutrition Program could use a helping hand

A knock signals a hot meal is about to come through Wade and Evelyn Campbell's front door. The two seniors are recipients of meals as part of the Iredell Council on Aging's Senior Nutrition Program and on Wednesday, Nancy Davis and Scott Harrell are the ones bringing it to their door.

"It's wonderful," Evelyn said. "It's been great," Wade said in agreement when discussing the program that's helped feed them for over a year now.

While the two seniors joked in a way that could belie a more troublesome truth, they said other than the volunteers bringing their food and their doctors, they don't see a lot of people these days. But that's partly why the program exists: To feed seniors without them having to leave their home and in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, that is more of a need than ever.

"Folks like this are easy to forget unless you have experience with it, but it doesn't take much time to make a difference," Harrell said.

Davis and Harrell's day jobs have them working out of Statesville's City Hall, but the duo is part of a group of volunteers from the city's government that helps ICOA hand out several of the roughly 160 meals a day the program distributes. While Davis and Harrell rotate in and out with others from City Hall, they're part of roughly 30 to 40 volunteers that play a role in feeding the area's elderly through ICOA's nutrition program. Davis and Harrell said their involvement started with City Manager Ron Smith, who made it a point for the city government's department heads and others to be more visible in the community. But Davis said most are "hooked" after helping once.