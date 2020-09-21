Heather White achieves certified diabetes care, education specialist status

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Heather White, the diabetes program manager of Iredell Health System’s Wellness and Diabetes Center, has achieved certified diabetes care and education specialist (CDCES) status by successfully passing the certification examination for diabetes care and education specialists.

“My goal as a certified diabetes care and education specialist is to use my specialized knowledge and experience to educate and support patients with prediabetes or diabetes on their journey through life,” White said. “I want to empower them each to strive for their best health through all the seasons of life.”

White met rigorous eligibility requirements of the Certification Board for Diabetes Care and Education (CBDCE) to be able to take the examination. By achieving the highly valued distinction, White demonstrates to patients with diabetes and medical professionals the specialized knowledge she possesses and the tremendous quality of care she provides.

In her 28 years with Iredell Health System, White has worked in various roles as a registered nurse – including in the medical/surgical nursing unit, outpatient surgery, outpatient registration, women’s health center, and corporate wellness – and has spent the last four years serving as an educator at the Diabetes Center and as a corporate wellness nurse.