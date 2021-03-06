Heather Oland named general manager of Home Instead

The Home Instead® serving Iredell and Alexander counties has announced the promotion of Heather Oland to general manager of the business. Oland has been an employee of the business since 2016, and her transition to this role will allow the non-medical in-home care business to better serve older adults and families in the area with companionship, home help, personal care and specialized services.
Owners Creighton and Tracey Gibson opened the office, located at 117 N. Center St. in Statesville, in 2002. The business has provided more than 1.8 million service hours to the aging adults in Iredell and Alexander Counties. Oland will serve as the company’s first general manager as the Gibsons transition from day-to-day management of the business.
“Oland came to us with extensive experience in the senior care industry, but it is her passion for helping seniors and their families that gives us the confidence to put her in this role,” Gibson said. “The addition of a new general manager will help our CAREGivers, and our efforts to hire additional CAREGivers to help us meet the increased demand for professional, reliable and compassionate in-home care for area residents.”
Prior to joining Home Instead in 2016, Oland had 14 years of health care experience in home care, assisted living, geriatric psychiatry and correctional facilities. She had been certified as a nurse aide 1 and medication technician.
Oland will continue the Gibsons’ mission to help families in Iredell and Alexander Counties. “We are proud to be a local leader of in-home care,” said Oland. “We have helped countless seniors and their families during the past 18 years, because to us, this is not just a job, it’s a ministry. Our goal is to build a legacy and help people live their best lives while aging in the comfort of their homes, surrounded by their families.”
Oland has a desire to give back to her own community in a meaningful way, and the opportunity to help older adults stay in their home as they age appeals to her. She is an active supporter of the Alzheimer’s Association and the Hearing Loss Association of America, cause close to her heart as her daughter is affected by hearing loss. She also participates in the Statesville Chambers of Commerce’s Statesville Leading Ladies Group.
Home Instead Senior Care provides personalized care, support and education to enhance the lives of aging adults and their families. The Statesville office serves local families with approximately 160 dedicated staff and professional CAREGivers and are currently hiring more to serve older adults in the expanded area. Home Instead is part of the largest in-home care network in the country. Other services include dementia care and continued care for patients released from the hospital. Services include personal care, meal preparation, shopping, light housekeeping, medication reminders and companionship. Along with personalized care, Home Instead Senior Care provides resources and materials about aging-related issues to families in the community.
To learn more about Home Instead Senior Care, the resources available and employment opportunities, call the Statesville office at (704)912-5927 or visit www.homeinstead.com/455.