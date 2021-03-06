Heather Oland named general manager of Home Instead

Oland will continue the Gibsons’ mission to help families in Iredell and Alexander Counties. “We are proud to be a local leader of in-home care,” said Oland. “We have helped countless seniors and their families during the past 18 years, because to us, this is not just a job, it’s a ministry. Our goal is to build a legacy and help people live their best lives while aging in the comfort of their homes, surrounded by their families.”

Oland has a desire to give back to her own community in a meaningful way, and the opportunity to help older adults stay in their home as they age appeals to her. She is an active supporter of the Alzheimer’s Association and the Hearing Loss Association of America, cause close to her heart as her daughter is affected by hearing loss. She also participates in the Statesville Chambers of Commerce’s Statesville Leading Ladies Group.