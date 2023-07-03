Did you know more than 120 million adults in the United States have cardiovascular disease? In Iredell County alone, heart disease is the second leading cause of death.

To stay proactive in the fight against cardiovascular disease in Iredell County, Iredell Health System offers a wide range of heart and vascular care services. Iredell’s team of cardiologists and vascular surgeons utilize state-of-the-art technology to diagnose and treat cardiovascular diseases each and every day.

Supporting the health system’s continuous commitment to delivering the highest quality cardiovascular care for the community, the Iredell Health Foundation is hosting its second annual Heart of Jazz, benefitting the Cardiac & Vascular Care Fund for Iredell Health System.

Proceeds from Heart of Jazz support the purchase of new cardiovascular equipment, provide patient assistance, and expand cardiovascular service offerings for the community.

Heart of Jazz will take place from 6-10 p.m. on Nov. 3, at The Brawley Estate in Mooresville. The event will feature a live musical performance by Mo Money, a five-piece jazz band comprised of the nation’s top studio musicians, songwriters, and producers — all of whom have national performance and recording credits. In addition, Heart of Jazz will have a silent auction, a cash bar, and hors d’oeuvres.

“We are excited to again bring together jazz, fun, and spirits to support our patient assistance program and enhance cardiovascular services at Iredell Health System. Our ultimate goal is to provide advanced cardiac and vascular care to our community, and this annual event will play a significant role in achieving it,” said Jen Balog, executive director of the Iredell Health Foundation.

Several sponsorship opportunities are available. Your participation in Heart of Jazz is a gift of heart health for your community.

For more details about the event and sponsorship opportunities, visit heartofjazz.org, email foundation@iredellhealth.org, or call 704-878-7669.