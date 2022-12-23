Heart of Christmas Celebration brings holiday cheer

It was a winter wonderland as My Vision Unlimited Ministries had its inaugural Heart of Christmas Celebration at the Upper Room in Statesville last week.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus were on hand to give gifts to the more than 30 children there as Director Lynn Coleman and Operational Manager Adrienne Shea said they wanted to use this event to give back to individuals, agencies and sponsors that contributed to their agency as well as recognize the families that are enrolled in its self-sufficiency program.

Families received Christmas presents, household items and a food basket. My Vision said the family gifts were provided by Hexpol Compounding Co, Alpha Phi Alpha, Fool Lion Inc., Aftershock Agency and My Vision Unlimited.

Coleman said My Vision Unlimited Ministries’ goal is to break generational curses one family at a time through the love and hope of Jesus Christ.

If you would like to donate, email Coleman at l.coleman@myvisionunlimited.org for additional information or call 336-466-2333.