Heart emergencies require timely care

We’ve changed habits and actions to protect our health during the pandemic, but one thing still remains the same — we need to take quick action with a possible heart attack or stroke. Life-threatening blockages and arrhythmias need timely detection and treatment to support the best possible outcome. Waiting to get help can increase the damage to heart muscle or brain tissue.

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has deep resources ready to support diagnosis and intervention in the event of heart attack or stroke.

As an accredited chest pain center by the American College of Cardiology and with certification as an advanced primary stroke center by The Joint Commission and the American Heart and Stroke Associations, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has cardiology specialists on medical staff and offers cardiovascular diagnosis and imaging, interventional cardiology and vascular medicine services.

“Heart care specialists are ready to assist, and the earlier we can see a patient to determine their condition status and begin care, the better,” said interventional cardiologist Dr. Brian Hearon. “In view of the pandemic, the hospital has great resources to assist patients and has taken essential steps to improve safety. At all times, prompt action and COVID-19 protection are top of mind.”