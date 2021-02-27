Heart emergencies require timely care

We’ve changed habits and actions to protect our health during the pandemic, but one thing still remains the same — we need to take quick action with a possible heart attack or stroke. Life-threatening blockages and arrhythmias need timely detection and treatment to support the best possible outcome. Waiting to get help can increase the damage to heart muscle or brain tissue.
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has deep resources ready to support diagnosis and intervention in the event of heart attack or stroke.
As an accredited chest pain center by the American College of Cardiology and with certification as an advanced primary stroke center by The Joint Commission and the American Heart and Stroke Associations, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has cardiology specialists on medical staff and offers cardiovascular diagnosis and imaging, interventional cardiology and vascular medicine services.
“Heart care specialists are ready to assist, and the earlier we can see a patient to determine their condition status and begin care, the better,” said interventional cardiologist Dr. Brian Hearon. “In view of the pandemic, the hospital has great resources to assist patients and has taken essential steps to improve safety. At all times, prompt action and COVID-19 protection are top of mind.”
Concern for safety during the pandemic has kept many people from seeking medical help and that can get in the way of timely treatment in an emergency. Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is actively working to maintain a safe place patients can get medical help whether for a medical emergency or routine care.
The hospital’s precautions include enhanced practices for infection prevention, restricted access to the facility and furniture arrangement to support social distancing and patient flow. Caregivers practice infection prevention including wearing personal protective equipment and washing hands before and after caring for each patient. Care for any COVID-19 positive patients is in a separate, designated unit.
Hearon continued, “To put their health first and to feel comfortable getting the care they need is important for members of our community. To support the best possible outcome, we encourage our patients to always seek immediate emergency medical care for serious conditions such as heart attack or stroke.”
Calling 911 for an ambulance is the best action rather than trying to drive to the hospital yourself when you or someone you are with experiences heart attack or stroke symptoms. EMS crews are trained to care for patients experiencing heart attack or stroke, so you’ll get medical care sooner.
Signs of a possible heart attack can include chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, and/or pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, back, arm or shoulder. Women also may feel nauseous, light-headed or unusually tired.
Symptoms of a stroke can be remembered with the acronym F-A-S-T:
Face drooping — Does one side of the face droop or is it numb?
Arm weakness — Is one arm weak or numb?
Speech difficulty — Is speech slurred, are they unable to speak, or are they hard to understand?
Time to call 911 — If the person shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 911 and get them to the hospital immediately.
If you need more information on your personal risk factors for heart disease, schedule an appointment with your primary care doctor, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com or call 888-99-LNRMC(56762) for a physician referral to be connected with one of Lake Norman Regional Medical Center’s qualified cardiologists.