HealthReach Clinic wants to serve patients as best as possible

This particular project for the Love United Iredell campaign was decided upon after the nurses at the clinic, who, as Holland said, are the ones who “are dealing hand in hand with patients every single day. They are the ones conducting EKGs and scans, and it was brought to our attention that EKGs are expensive machines and being a free medical clinic, it’s sometimes hard to procure that expensive technology.”

Claudia Moody, an RN at the clinic, shared that having a new EKG machine would be “so much faster for patient time” and noted that after doing an EKG they have to run it to the provider across the office and then back. “It would just be so nice for the patients if it integrated and flowed,” she said.

“We would love to be able to link it up to our electronic medical records system that we use and the patient's results as they are being taken will send directly into that system and be integrated into the patient chart, it will be sent directly to the physician while the nurses are taking the EKG, they will be able to get results directly to them in their offices, start developing care plans from that very moment and it just streamlines the process,” shared Holland. “With the click of a button on a new EKG machine, it goes to everybody that it needs to go to, it streamlines the process and it ensures we are staying as up to date as possible with the technology as we move forward through the future.”