HealthReach Clinic announces Volunteer Award winners

Dr. Lucy Preyer, volunteer psychiatrist at HealthReach Community Clinic, is the winner of this year’s Jay Lewis Volunteer Service Award.
Named in honor of HealthReach’s founder, this prestigious award is given each year to a HealthReach volunteer who demonstrates extraordinary service. Preyer more than doubled her service hours in 2020, when mental health needs rose significantly.
“One of the biggest voids that exists in health care today, both in our community and across the nation, is mental health care. Dr. Lucy Preyer has enabled HealthReach to fill this void for our uninsured neighbors with limited means. This was especially important in 2020, as mental health needs reached a critical threshold,” said Dr. Sabrina Niggel, HealthReach executive director.
Preyer has served at HealthReach for more than two years. “One of our most important goals has been to truly integrate mental health services into our primary care medical practice,” said Integrated Care Manager Freda Sanders. “We know from research that this is a best practice. Dr. Preyer not only consults with patients, but she also works closely with our primary care providers, our pharmacist, our social worker and our entire team to ensure that patients’ mental health needs are appropriately treated.”
HealthReach board members presented the award to Preyer recently at a small gathering of staff and volunteers.
“Because of continued concerns about COVID, we were not able to host our Heroes Luncheon and announce this award to a larger audience. But there is no less glory in this award! Dr. Preyer has made countless contributions to our clinic and is so deserving,” said Martha Michael, board chair. “As many other volunteers at nonprofit organizations everywhere chose to play it safe and stay home, Dr. Preyer actually increased her hours.”
In addition to recognizing Preyer with the Jay Lewis Award, HealthReach also recognized its top volunteers of 2020. The three volunteers who served the greatest number of hours last year were Claudia Moody, RN, Mary Hurt, and Molly Meusburger, RN.
“Thanks to these volunteers, we were able to provide nearly 4,200 medical appointments last year at no cost to our neighbors in need,” said Niggel.
About HealthReach
HealthReach Community Clinic provides free medical care and medications to low-income Iredell County residents who have no form of health insurance. This volunteer-driven clinic has been in operation since 2003 and is located at 400 E. Statesville Ave., Suite 300, Mooresville.
The clinic is currently accepting new patients. Once enrolled, patients can receive free primary care, prescription medications, lab services and more. Partnerships with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Iredell Health System, as well as donations from the local community, make these services possible. For more information, visit www.healthreachclinic.org or call 704-663-1992, ext. 0.