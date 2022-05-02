Health system welcomes physician to Iredell Primary Care

Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, welcomed Dr. Anthony Elkins to Iredell Primary Care.

Elkins is a board-certified physician in family medicine and osteopathic manipulative treatment. He has more than 20 years of experience and special interests in sports medicine, musculoskeletal medicine, and osteopathic manipulative medicine. He chose the family medicine specialty because he enjoys caring for patients of all ages and developing long-term relationships with patients and their families.

As part of his approach to medical care, Elkins emphasizes taking care of the person, not the disease. He focuses on solving the problem rather than just treating the symptoms.

“I want to get to know my patients personally to find out what their health care goals are. We will create a personalized treatment plan that works with their goals and priorities to get them to a state of better health,” he said.

Upon their first visit with Elkins, patients can expect to meet a friendly, trusted partner in their health.

“I hope to build a trusting relationship with my patients and their families so they will want to turn to me for any health care need they have. I want patients to consider me their medical home where I can care for their whole health,” Elkins said.

Elkins earned his medical degree from the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his internship and residency in family medicine and osteopathic medicine through Michigan State University at Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

He is a member of several organizations, including:

American Osteopathic Association.

American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians.

American Academy of Osteopathy.

N.C. Society of the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians, past president.

N.C. Osteopathic Medical Association, past president.

In addition, Elkins is an assistant professor of family medicine at Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine and the Via College of Osteopathic Medicine at its Virginia and South Carolina campuses.

Elkins advocates for family physicians and their patients and has been active in health care policy at the state and national levels for 15 years.

In his free time, Elkins enjoys weight training, running, cycling, boating, wakeboarding and wake surfing. His wife also is a family physician, and they have two daughters in high school.

His favorite health tip is to be consistent.

“Whatever health habit you are trying to change, be consistent, show up and prioritize it in your life. Motivation gets you started, dedication brings you success, and I will help you,” Elkins said.

Elkins will practice at Iredell Primary Care, 114 Gateway Boulevard, Suite B, Mooresville. The practice was formerly known as Iredell Primary Care for Women. To schedule an appointment, call 980-435-0406.