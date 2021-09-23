Health system welcomes family nurse practitioner to Iredell Wound Care

Iredell Health System welcomes Megan Purser, NP-C, to Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center.

Affiliated with Healogics, Purser is a board-certified nurse practitioner with six years of experience in emergency departments. She believes in a holistic approach to medical care, working with her patients, their families and their support systems throughout the treatment process.

“My goal is to support my patients in their healing process and achieve the highest level of functioning possible,” said Purser.

While working in the emergency department, Purser managed several acute wounds and is excited to join Iredell Wound Care, where she can help patients achieve maximum healing.

Purser received her nursing degree at Queens University in Charlotte before earning her master’s in nursing, with a focus in acute care and family practice, from the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama.

She is a board-certified nurse practitioner in family practice, adult-gerontology and acute care, and in emergency medicine.