Health system welcomes family nurse practitioner to Iredell Wound Care
Health system welcomes family nurse practitioner to Iredell Wound Care

Iredell Health System welcomes Megan Purser, NP-C, to Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center.

Affiliated with Healogics, Purser is a board-certified nurse practitioner with six years of experience in emergency departments. She believes in a holistic approach to medical care, working with her patients, their families and their support systems throughout the treatment process.

“My goal is to support my patients in their healing process and achieve the highest level of functioning possible,” said Purser.

While working in the emergency department, Purser managed several acute wounds and is excited to join Iredell Wound Care, where she can help patients achieve maximum healing.

Purser received her nursing degree at Queens University in Charlotte before earning her master’s in nursing, with a focus in acute care and family practice, from the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama.

She is a board-certified nurse practitioner in family practice, adult-gerontology and acute care, and in emergency medicine.

Purser is a North Carolina native and has recently relocated to the Mooresville area. When she is not taking care of her patients, Purser has a passion for traveling, scuba diving and exploring local cuisine on her travels. She also enjoys spending time with her other half and spoiling their rescue cat. She believes each day is a blessing and an opportunity to serve her community.

Her favorite healthy tip is to take special care of your skin.

“The skin is the largest organ in the body. And good nutrition is important for promoting healthy skin,” she said.

Purser will practice at Iredell Wound Care, at 1714 Davie Ave. in Statesville. If you have a chronic or nonhealing wound and would like to schedule an appointment with Purser, call 704-768-0542.

About Iredell Health System

Iredell Health System includes Iredell Memorial Hospital; Iredell Mooresville; Iredell Home Health; Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center; Community and Corporate Wellness; Occupational Medicine;

the Iredell Physician Network and more. Iredell Memorial Hospital is the largest and only nonprofit hospital in Iredell County. The comprehensive healthcare facility has 247 beds; more than 1,700 employees; and has 260 physicians representing various specialties. Centers of excellence include Women’s and Children’s; Cardiovascular; Cancer; Surgical Services and Wellness & Prevention. The Health System’s newest campus, Iredell Mooresville, is home to the area’s only 24-hour urgent care facility, as well as an ambulatory surgery center, imaging center, rehabilitation services, and physician practices. The mission of Iredell Health System is to inspire wellbeing. For a comprehensive list of services and programs, visit www.iredellhealth.org

