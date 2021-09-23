Health system welcomes family nurse practitioner to Iredell Wound Care

Iredell Health System welcomes Megan Purser, NP-C, to Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center.
Affiliated with Healogics, Purser is a board-certified nurse practitioner with six years of experience in emergency departments. She believes in a holistic approach to medical care, working with her patients, their families and their support systems throughout the treatment process.
“My goal is to support my patients in their healing process and achieve the highest level of functioning possible,” said Purser.
While working in the emergency department, Purser managed several acute wounds and is excited to join Iredell Wound Care, where she can help patients achieve maximum healing.
Purser received her nursing degree at Queens University in Charlotte before earning her master’s in nursing, with a focus in acute care and family practice, from the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama.
She is a board-certified nurse practitioner in family practice, adult-gerontology and acute care, and in emergency medicine.
Purser is a North Carolina native and has recently relocated to the Mooresville area. When she is not taking care of her patients, Purser has a passion for traveling, scuba diving and exploring local cuisine on her travels. She also enjoys spending time with her other half and spoiling their rescue cat. She believes each day is a blessing and an opportunity to serve her community.
Her favorite healthy tip is to take special care of your skin.
“The skin is the largest organ in the body. And good nutrition is important for promoting healthy skin,” she said.
Purser will practice at Iredell Wound Care, at 1714 Davie Ave. in Statesville. If you have a chronic or nonhealing wound and would like to schedule an appointment with Purser, call 704-768-0542.