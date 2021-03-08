Health department to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Sunday

The Iredell County Health Department plans to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Sunday at the Manheim Statesville Auto Auction and will offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. An appointment will be required for this clinic, and you must meet eligibility requirements below in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this clinic. The Manheim Statesville Auto Auction is located at 145 Auction Lane, Statesville.
Individuals eligible for vaccination include the following groups:
Group 1: Healthcare workers and long-term care staff and residents:
To learn more about group 1, follow this link: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot/deeper-dive-group-1
• Healthcare workers with in-person contact with patients or clients • Long-term care staff and residents: people in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes and continuing care retirements communities
Group 2: Older adults:
To learn more about group 2, follow this link: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot/deeper-dive-group-2
• Anyone 65 years or older, regardless of health or living situation
Group 3: Frontline essential workers at high risk of exposure:
To learn more about group 3, follow this link: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot/deeper-dive-group-3#frontline-essential-worker
• Must be in-person at your place of work, including staff who anticipate an imminent return to an in-person work setting.
Appointments can be made by visiting the following link: https://nc-iredellcounty.civicplus.com/1455/Vaccine-Information
An appointment will be required for this COVID-19 vaccination clinic. If you do not have an appointment, you will not be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this clinic.
Appointments can be made on a mobile phone, desktop computer or tablet. If you or someone you know does not have access to the internet, friends and/or family members are able to book appointments for others. It is asked that you do not contact the Health Department to book your appointment as this service is only available online.
Follow the steps below to make an appointment:
• Utilize this link to schedule an appointment: https://nc-iredellcounty.civicplus.com/1455/VaccineInformation
• Follow the “Schedule Appointment” links to reach the first-dose vaccine table.
• Then click the “Schedule Appointment” link in the table for the March 14 COVID-19 Vaccination clinic. • If appointments are available, select the time slot you would like.
• Create a new Novel Health account using your preferred email address, or log into an existing account. • Confirm your contact and appointment information is correct.
• Click the “Book Appointment” button.
• Complete and print the registration form on the Health Department website and bring it with you to your appointment.
• Remember to write down your appointment time so you do not forget.
• Do not arrive at the vaccination site more than 15 minutes before your scheduled appointment time.
If the appointment schedule fills up for this March 14 event, there will be enough vaccine for everyone to get their shot, as it becomes available. Just visit the link again later to make an appointment as more COVID-19 vaccine clinics become available for future clinics.
The Iredell County Health Department will be offering the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the March 14 COVID-19 vaccination clinic. A second-dose is not necessary for individuals who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. For more information about the Johnson & Johnson Emergency Use Authorization, please visit the following link: https://nciredellcounty.civicplus.com/DocumentCenter/View/16427
Remember, if you do not have an appointment or do not meet the above eligibility requirements in Group 1, 2 or 3, you will not be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the March 14 COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Manheim Statesville Auto Auction.
Remember, together the COVID-19 vaccination and following recommendations for how to protect yourself and others will offer the best protection from getting and spreading COVID-19. Individuals who have received their COVID-19 vaccine should still wear a face covering over their nose and mouth, stay at least 6 feet away from others and wash their hands.
If you have any questions, call the Iredell County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 704-878-5300 and then press 1.
Iredell County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine Information: https://nciredellcounty.civicplus.com/1455/Vaccine-Information
Additional information related to COVID-19 can be found at the following links:
Specifics on the COVID-19 vaccine: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines
NCDHHS-DPH: www.ncdhhs.gov/covid19
Iredell County Health Department: https://nc-iredellcounty.civicplus.com/1383/Coronavirus-COVID-19