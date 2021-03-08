Health department to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Sunday

• Then click the “Schedule Appointment” link in the table for the March 14 COVID-19 Vaccination clinic. • If appointments are available, select the time slot you would like.

• Create a new Novel Health account using your preferred email address, or log into an existing account. • Confirm your contact and appointment information is correct.

• Click the “Book Appointment” button.

• Complete and print the registration form on the Health Department website and bring it with you to your appointment.

• Remember to write down your appointment time so you do not forget.

• Do not arrive at the vaccination site more than 15 minutes before your scheduled appointment time.

If the appointment schedule fills up for this March 14 event, there will be enough vaccine for everyone to get their shot, as it becomes available. Just visit the link again later to make an appointment as more COVID-19 vaccine clinics become available for future clinics.