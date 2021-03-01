Health department to begin accepting online appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

This week the Iredell County Health Department will begin accepting online appointments for upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics. This appointment system will allow residents to personally secure their spot for receiving the vaccine. Remember, there will be enough vaccine for everyone to get their shot, as it becomes more readily available.

Appointments can be made on a mobile phone, desktop computer, or tablet. If you or someone you know does not have access to the internet, friends and/or family members are able to book appointments for others. It is asked that you not contact the Health Department to book your appointment, this service is only available online.

In order to make an appointment, residents must meet the following eligibility requirements beginning March 10:

Group 1: Healthcare workers & long-term care staff and residents

To learn more about group 1, follow this link: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-yourshot/deeper-dive-group-1

Health care workers with in-person contact with patients or clients

Long-term care staff and residents: people in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes and continuing care retirements communities