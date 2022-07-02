Health and wellness will be focus of upcoming Teen Mentor Series

Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program announced today an upcoming free special mentor speaker series in July and August for older teens.

This informative speaker series takes place monthly throughout 2022 on the Barium Springs campus. Community volunteer speakers will share information on a variety of monthly topics for older teens ages 14-21 years in the local community. The series will cover topics throughout the year that include finances, automotive 101, household skills, employment, college, health and wellness and more.

The month of July will feature employment topics presented by Alexis Branch, doctor of physical therapy at Pro-Activity, NC. Weekly topics in July will include:

July 11 — MOVE. Our bodies were built to move! Let’s explore the effects of exercise on our bodies. Teens should dress for movement/exercise.

July 18 — FUEL. Learn how what and when we put food into our bodies has an effect on how we feel, our mood, and well-being.

July 25 — RECOVER. Discover how sleep influences influence healing, learning, and emotions. Teens should dress for movement/exercise.

Aug. 1 — ENDURE. Let’s talk about our ability to endure all that comes at us in life with internally focused skills and external support systems.

Aug. 8 — CONNECT. Connecting to others is vital in life. Let’s talk about how you can combat feelings of loneliness.

This event is free and open to teens ages 14-21 years. Educators are encouraged to have their students attend. Refreshments will be served.

The event will take place on Mondays from 4-5 p.m. at Children’s Hope Alliance Heartstrings Program Gracie Building, 153 Frazier Loop, Statesville.