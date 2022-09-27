Health and wellness, automotive 101 topics of Empowering YOUth series

Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program announces the October and November series for the Empowering YOUth free mentor speaker series for older teens.

This informative-speaker series takes place monthly on the Barium Springs campus on Mondays from 4-5 p.m. Community volunteer speakers will share information on a variety of monthly topics for older teens ages 14-19 years in the local community. The October and November series will cover topics that include the field of nursing, automotive 101, and health and wellness.

Oct. 3 — Field of nursing: Learn about the opportunities in nursing including: how to apply, tips to nursing interviews, financial aid/loans, types of nursing, etc. Also, find out about teen job opportunities in nursing prior to graduation and options for how to fund your nursing school (including employer payment of secondary education). Guest speaker is Shannon Sears, BSN RN IP, health care administrator, The Gardens of Taylor Glen.

Oct. 10 — Automotive 101 (Part 1): Basic automotive function. How an internal combustion engine works. Function of the power-train components and electrical system. Identification of serviceable parts. Normal maintenance. How to keep your vehicle within North Carolina compliance.

Automotive 101 series will feature guest speaker, Nathan Armas, who has more than 16 years of experience in the automotive field. He is an ASE Master Technician, an Infinti Master Technician, and has taught at NASCAR Technical Institute.

Oct. 17 — Automotive 101 (Part 2): How to service your vehicle. How to change a tire. How to jump start a car. What to look for when purchasing a car.

Oct. 24 — Move (Part 1): Health and wellness series will feature employment topics presented by Alexis Henley, doctor of physical therapy at Pro-Activity NC. Healthy snacks will be provided each week. Health and wellness weekly topics will include:

Our body was built to move. Let’s explore the effects of exercise on our bodies. Teens should dress for movement and exercise.

Oct. 31 — Fuel (Part 2): Learn how what and when we put food into our bodies has an effect on how we feel, our mood and wellbeing.

Nov. 7 — Recover (Part 3)L: Discover how sleep influences mood, healing, learning, and emotions. Teens should dress for movement and exercise.

This event is free and open to teens ages 14-19 years. Educators are encouraged to have their students attend. Refreshments will be served.

Please register for any or all of these free sessions online at: childrenshopealliance.org/heartstrings.

The sessions will be held at the Children’s Hope Alliance Heartstrings Program Gracie Program, 153 Frazier Loop, Statesville.