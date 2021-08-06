Headwaters Christian Academy preparing for first day of school

Headwaters Christian Academy is graduating in its own way as it continues to grow from a ministry during the pandemic into a full-fledged private school.
The North Carolina Division of Non-Public Education confirmed the school is now approved as a private school in the state, something the Rev. Chris Thompson, the pastor of South River Baptist Church and headmaster of the school, has been looking forward to.
“Headwaters Christian Academy has blossomed into an official school from an educational enrichment ministry of South River Baptist Church. We are enhancing our learning across the academic disciplines in order to provide a sound education for the whole child,” Thompson said.
Headwaters began when the COVID-19 pandemic ended the 2019-20 school year early and forced parents and students to grapple with the difficulties of remote learning. Whether it was trying to learn over the internet or the availability to be home with a child, it was a challenge for public education across the county. Headwaters started off as a way of supplementing students’ educations, but as the pandemic wore on, Thompson said it changed what the church thought it could be.
Thompson said it will remain a ministry for the church even with its new distinction of being a private school.
“This will always be a ministry of South River Baptist Church since it is part of a 20-year vision that includes building a free medical clinic, missions supporting warehouse, foster care homes, and community-friendly green areas for outdoor activities. The school’s primary challenge will always be remaining faithful to God’s word and not surrendering to cultural mandates,” Thompson said. “Our church family embraced a vision to be a community of faith that ministers every day of the week to our church and the community. We want to see children learn to love God with all of their mind since all truth is His truth.”
That Christian worldview is one he described as embracing God and his authority, saying we’re more than evolved beasts, but God has given humans the logic and reason to seek out knowledge and creativity with what Thompson sees as God-given gifts.
“A Christian worldview is one that focuses on Jesus Christ and draws from God’s word, his authority, and the Bible. It embraces an understanding that God is the creator of all things. Thus, he is the source of all truth, that God gives order to all things, thus truth is not just an objective standard, but also truth having meaning, and God is the center of all that,” Thompson said.
For now, HCA is enrolling children in grades K-7, but Thompson said the goal is to add annually the next grade for matriculating students. Also part of that growth will be to add organized team sports such as soccer and basketball in the coming year, according to Thompson.
Along with their Good News Club after-school program, Thompson said Headwaters is currently discussing options such as specialized art and music to enhance the educational experience.
Thompson said the church and school are looking forward to the upcoming school year.
“There is a great deal of excitement for both teachers and our church. We are enthusiastic to start classes and begin face-to-face learning. Jesus taught that a student will be like his teacher and we have some incredible role models ready to pour truth into these precious hearts and minds,” Thompson said.
Thompson said while it was important to the school to receive accreditation once the school has operated for long enough to be evaluated, it won’t sacrifice the values of the church to receive it.
“While accreditation is a prized designation, it does not ensure an effective education. We will evaluate any potential accreditation affiliation against our Christian worldview rejecting any who push Common Core, promote politically correct agendas, or are ashamed of our nation’s heritage,” Thompson said.
Classes begin Aug. 16 at Headwaters.
