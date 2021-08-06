Headwaters Christian Academy preparing for first day of school

Headwaters Christian Academy is graduating in its own way as it continues to grow from a ministry during the pandemic into a full-fledged private school.

The North Carolina Division of Non-Public Education confirmed the school is now approved as a private school in the state, something the Rev. Chris Thompson, the pastor of South River Baptist Church and headmaster of the school, has been looking forward to.

“Headwaters Christian Academy has blossomed into an official school from an educational enrichment ministry of South River Baptist Church. We are enhancing our learning across the academic disciplines in order to provide a sound education for the whole child,” Thompson said.

Headwaters began when the COVID-19 pandemic ended the 2019-20 school year early and forced parents and students to grapple with the difficulties of remote learning. Whether it was trying to learn over the internet or the availability to be home with a child, it was a challenge for public education across the county. Headwaters started off as a way of supplementing students’ educations, but as the pandemic wore on, Thompson said it changed what the church thought it could be.

Thompson said it will remain a ministry for the church even with its new distinction of being a private school.