Headwaters Academy offers another education alternative this fall

South River Baptist Church is used to educating those in the Christian faith, but that education will expand this fall as the church plans to start Headwaters Academy, a private Christian school.
What started off as a supplemental offering for students during the COVID-19 pandemic has expanded into something much bigger, according to the Rev. Chris Thompson. He said Headwaters Educational Enrichment was a ministry meant to help Iredell-Statesville Schools and other students adjust to the difficulties of remote learning.
“We created a ministry to enrich the lives of kids that were going through some really hard times,” Thompson said. “Then out of that, we realized, let’s become a school and really go after this.”
While the 2020-21 school year still has had Headwaters Educational Enrichment working as a supplement to student’s education, the growing demand from the congregation and others had Thompson and the church looking at something beyond that.
He said what was seen as a temporary solution for frontline and essential workers with 30 or more children expanded as parents both in and outside the church asked for more. Thompson said volunteers stepped up as needed. He said last fall, roughly 100 students ended up taking part and he expects more than that when the school that will be known as Headwaters Academy opens its doors.
“It all arose out of a burden on our community and blossomed into how do we create something that’s an effective way to educate the children and give them the hunger and joy of learning, and make it enjoyable,” Thompson said.
Thompson said that the school that will be known as Headwaters Academy will be “by the book” and is currently going through the accreditation process in preparation for the 2021-22 school year. He said along with a Christian-based education, the goal is to engage students in a way that motivates them to learn.
“Education should be joyful,” Thompson said. “Headwater’s mission to provide a Christian worldview and Christ-centered education leading to a personal belief in God’s word, a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, a passion for intellectual understanding guided by divine wisdom, an appreciation for strong family, and a love for our republic.”
For Thompson, it’s just another way for South River Baptist to serve its congregation and community. In a statement provided by Thompson, he explained the mission of Headwaters Academy.
“The ministry to educate children and encourage the joyful pursuit of wisdom and truth is something desperately needed in our day. South River will provide grade school children with a highly traditional, classically based curriculum stressing the development of moral character, basic skills, logical analysis, and the establishment of a biblical worldview,” Thompson said. “The purpose is to develop intelligent thinkers who think God’s thoughts after him and have the wisdom and communication skills to change their community and culture for the benefit of God’s kingdom.”
“Headwater’s mission will provide a Christian worldview and Christ-centered education leading to a personal belief in God’s Word, a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, a passion for intellectual understanding guided by divine wisdom, an appreciation for strong family, and a love for our Republic. Since all truth is God’s truth, Headwaters sees biblical revelation as essential to proper reasoning. The pursuit of knowledge apart from the context of the God of truth is a vain pursuit,” Thompson said. “The classical Christian educational model Headwaters will utilize draws from modern man’s spiritual and intellectual heritage found in the Judeo-Christian faith and Greco-Roman culture. That heritage is clearly seen in the American experiment of self-government under law. Headwaters Academy will develop within children the intellectual and personal habits and skills upon which responsible, independent, and productive lives are built.”
What Headwaters will offer
Headwaters Academy offers education for pre-kindergarten to seventh grade.
Pre-K tuition depends on whether three ($120) or five ($200) days a week for half of a day of instruction. There is also a one-time, $200 resource fee per child. It is billed as a way to “establish the joyful pursuit of learning in the hearts of children by providing foundational instruction with interactive learning” by the school.
For kindergarten through fifth grade, cost is $3,900, or $390 a month, as well as a one-time $200 resource fee per child, with a mix of the usual of grammar, math, and literature, as well as STEAM activities (Science, Technology, Enrichment, Art, and Music). In sum, students are grounded in foundational building blocks essential for a life of learning.
For sixth and seventh grade, tuition is $4,500, or $450 a month with a one-time $200 resource fee per child. It offers the same core educational principles while the school’s website said that “students are trained to write effectively, speak eloquently, think cogently, and govern themselves. We desire to shape great minds and great character.”
For all levels, after-school care (3-6 p.m.) is $185 a month, which provides a mix of tutoring, fun and fellowship, which includes the Good News Club and other after-school activities such as sports and music.
There is a registration fee of $100 per child and the school said there is a 5% discount available for full payment by Aug. 1 or for families with three or more children enrolled in K-seventh grade.
