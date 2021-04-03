Headwaters Academy offers another education alternative this fall

“It all arose out of a burden on our community and blossomed into how do we create something that’s an effective way to educate the children and give them the hunger and joy of learning, and make it enjoyable,” Thompson said.

Thompson said that the school that will be known as Headwaters Academy will be “by the book” and is currently going through the accreditation process in preparation for the 2021-22 school year. He said along with a Christian-based education, the goal is to engage students in a way that motivates them to learn.

“Education should be joyful,” Thompson said. “Headwater’s mission to provide a Christian worldview and Christ-centered education leading to a personal belief in God’s word, a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, a passion for intellectual understanding guided by divine wisdom, an appreciation for strong family, and a love for our republic.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For Thompson, it’s just another way for South River Baptist to serve its congregation and community. In a statement provided by Thompson, he explained the mission of Headwaters Academy.