Head-on collision on Olin Loop results in minor injuries

A driver tried to pass a school bus Tuesday morning on Olin Loop, resulting in a head-on collision, the N.C. Highway Patrol reported.
The bus was not stopped at the time.
The injuries to both drivers were reported as minor, troopers said.
Trooper Garrett Core said Jasmine Barreras was driving a Toyota Camry and tried passing a bus headed to North Iredell Middle School. The car ran into a Dodge Caravan, driven by Brady Gaither.
Harmony Fire Department, North Iredell Rescue Squad and Iredell EMS responded to the crash.
