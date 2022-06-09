Hays is new assistant vice president of Iredell Physician Network

Iredell Health System announced that Dr. Damon Hays is the new assistant vice president of the Iredell Physician Network.

Hays was a practicing podiatrist for 13 years, with his own practices for 10 of those years. He was president of Hays Foot and Ankle Centers and a podiatry-focused home health agency. He later was the director of operations for Adventist Health in Tillamook, Oregon, overseeing outpatient clinics and urgent care facilities.

He received his Bachelor of Science in biology from Truman State University in Missouri and his doctorate of podiatric medicine from Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine in Ohio. Hays will graduate in this fall with a Master of Business Administration (emphasis in health care) from Drake University.

Hays always had an interest in health care, and several externships in high school gave him the ability to get an inside look into various health care professions.

“I have a true passion for helping people on their health care journey. Being on the administrative side of health care has shown me that I can still affect change within patients’ lives. Every day, I strive to impact someone’s life in a positive manner, and healthcare allows me to accomplish this goal,” he said.

As the assistant vice president of Iredell Physician Network, Hays will oversee operations for Iredell Mooresville, the Iredell Wellness & Diabetes Center, and Iredell’s ambulatory surgery center in Statesville.

Hays was initially drawn to Iredell Health System because of the positive, personalized impact nonprofit hospitals have on the community. He is excited to begin his new role, work with the Iredell team, and help grow Iredell Health System’s footprint in Mooresville.

“It should be the first goal of any organization leader to listen to their team, integrate into those teams, and help drive positive change where it’s needed. I want to help Iredell become the preeminent healthcare system for the region with my focus on the Mooresville area,” Hays said. “I have a passion for improving quality outcomes and positively affecting patient satisfaction.”

Hays is a St. Louis native but has lived in Portland, Oregon, for almost four years. He is looking forward to living in North Carolina, as he will be closer to the many friends and family he has in the Southeast.

He loves sports, and being from St. Louis, he is a Cardinals baseball and Blues hockey fan. Hays also enjoys traveling and spending time outdoors, especially kayaking and hiking. He has traveled to more than 30 countries and hopes to visit many more.