Have you reached your mountain top?

Motivation. Motivation is the second point which tags along closely with complacency. Motivation is essentially your “engine” that helps you run the race that was set before you. Motivation is the key to you staying put or reaching for more. It helps you in your climb to the mountain top. You get in what you put out. Here is the kicker with motivation — no one can do this part for you. Motivation is the fire you set inside yourself to help achieve what you want to get out of life. Let me emphasize again — you get in, what you put out.

The last thing in reaching your mountain top, is perfecting your path. The path to your mountain top doesn’t have to be straight up and, if you’re like me, there’s no easy way to map how to get there. Sit down and brainstorm your interests. If you are satisfied and happy in your current career and role, how can you get more out of your job now? How can you advance with your current company? That might be a conversation and an opportunity for you to sit down one-on-one with your supervisor and discuss. If you’re in a career or job that doesn’t feel right for you anymore — how will you begin to change that? In today’s world, you might have to have a side hustle in addition to your current job to survive — and that’s perfectly fine. Maybe your mountain has two paths to the top. If you’re just starting out in the workforce, what do you want to do with your life? Narrow your path and make sure it has meaning. It doesn’t have to be straight, and most likely won’t ever be. Your path just needs to reach your mountain top and no two paths are the same.