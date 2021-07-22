Haunted Statesville Ghost Tours return with expanded dates

Have you ever wandered past the old Fourth Creek Burying Ground and seen the shadow of the unknown soldier buried there? Did you grow up hearing stories about the ghost of a young girl spotted over and over again, dripping wet, in the Vance Hotel? Don't miss your chance to enjoy a walking ghost tour full of old stories and legends from Statesville’s past.

Step beyond the beauty of Statesville’s historic downtown and discover its true haunted history — where tales of spirits, scary creatures, mysterious deaths, and creepy alleys become real. Guided by The Sharpe House Historic Players, you will be enthralled on your journey into the spirit realm on select evenings throughout the fall.

Options for enjoying the Haunted Statesville Ghost Tours have been expanded to one Saturday a month while still enjoying the popular October schedule. Tours will be held July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, with October dates to be announced. Tours are offered at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $12. Tours are limited to 20 people, and advance registration and tickets are required.

The tour is recommended for children 8 years and older. Some stops are not easily stroller- or wheelchair-accessible.

