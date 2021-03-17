 Skip to main content
Harvest Baptist Church to host revival March 23-26
Harvest Baptist Church to host revival March 23-26

image001.png

The Orange Family will be singing at the Harvest Baptist Church's revival.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

Harvest Baptist Church will hold an old-fashioned revival beginning Tuesday and continuing through Friday.

The guest speaker is Doug Thompson, and music will be provided by The Orange Family. The pastor of the church, Dr. Donald Gant, is the host.

Tuesday night will be Friend Night, and Wednesday will be Church Night. Thursday will be Family Night and Friday will be Youth Night with a pizza blast.

The church is located at 193 Watermelon Road. For more information, contact 704-872-0553 or via email at gant1611@gmail.com.

