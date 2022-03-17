Harvest Baptist Church plans old-fashioned revival

Harvest Baptist Church is hosting an old-fashioned revival on March 22 -25 at 7 p.m. each night.
Tuesday night will be Friend Night and Wednesday night is Church Night. Doug Thompson will be the guest speaker. Guest musicians will be The Orange Family. Thursday is Family Night and Friday will be Youth Night and will feature hot dogs and chips. The host pastor is Dr. Donald Gant.
The church is located at 193 Watermelon Road, Statesville.
For more information call 704-872-0553 (church phone) or 704-872-5182 or email gant1611@gmail.com.