Harmony town council, mayor sworn in
Scotty Harris, Wanda Edwards, Doug Galliher, Lee Matney, N. Sankey Gaither, Jim Mixson and Julia Clanton pose for a photo after a swearing in ceremony at Harmony's town hall. Harris, Edwards, Galliher, Gaither, and Clanton were sworn in as council members while Matney was as mayor. Mixson, Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court, joined the proceedings. 

The Harmony town council was swore in on Dec. 6, with the familiar faces of the mayor and council returning for another term.

Ccotty Harris, Wanda Edwards, Doug Galliher and N. Sankey Gaither were sworn in as council members.

Lee Matney was sworn in for his third term as mayor.

