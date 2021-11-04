Harmony mayor ready to help town bounce back

There wasn’t competition in Harmony’s municipal elections — the candidates for mayor and commissioners ran unopposed — but the incumbent mayor is focused on what’s next for the northern Iredell County town.

“We’ve had a good couple of years and some growth here in the town,” Mayor Lee Matney said, noting the town’s modest population growth. “... There have been several new houses homes that have built here recently, and we’re hearing about some more here in the near future. So we are really excited about having some more families come into Harmony.”

Matney said the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects put a damper on many of the town’s social functions as people were cautious about rushing back into large public events. As things hopefully get back to normal, he hopes Harmony can show off its charm more often.

Whether its been parades, Harmony Hill Camp Meetings or other social events, Matney said there is an appetite for life getting back to normal.

“Everybody’s ready. We’ve had more people call in this year to ask about our events like our parades and future events that they are interested in volunteering with. Everybody’s just ready to get back out there, and I believe it’s going to be an exciting two years,” Matney said.

