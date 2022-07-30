 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harmony man killed after being struck by tractor-trailer

A Harmony man was killed Friday night when he was struck by a tractor-trailer in the parking lot of a plant.

Jason W. Bare, 44, died at the scene on Sheffield Road, the North Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

Around 6:48 a.m. troopers responded to the Tyson Foods chicken by-product processing plant to investigate.

The highway patrol said that a tractor-trailer, operated by Gary Wayne Davidson of Statesville, was backing toward an unloading bay and struck Bare. Bare was also an employee of Tyson Foods, the patrol said.

Trooper Landon Hammer investigated the fatality.

Harmony and Sheffield-Calahaln fire departments, Iredell EMS and the North Iredell Rescue Squad all responded.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which investigates workplace incidents, was also notified.

