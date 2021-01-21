Harmony man facing statutory rape charges

A Harmony man was charged with statutory rape after a report from a school counselor, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Nathaniel Murry Smoot, 25, of Cranfill Road, was charged with four counts of statutory rape and six counts of statutory sex offense. A magistrate set bond at $1.5 million.

Campbell, in a news release, said a report from a school counselor at North Iredell High School was received on Nov. 9. The report indicated a student disclosed to the counselor that the student was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance, Campbell said.

Detective Sgt. Katie Harwell was assigned the case.

The child was interviewed at the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center, and based on that interview and other evidence, Harwell obtained the 10 warrants.

The incidents, Campbell said, occurred over a nearly three-year period, from September 2017 to August 2020.

Nathaniel Murry Smoot was arrested on Saturday.