Harmony man charged with tampering with electric meters, duping Duke Energy customers

A Harmony man is facing more than 60 counts involving tampering with electric meters.

Mark Roger Absher, 53, of East Memorial Highway, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with 25 counts each of damage to Duke Energy equipment and interfering with electric meters, 17 counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony. All of the charges are felonies.

Absher was detained in the Rowan County Detention Center in lieu of a $400,000 bond.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division began an investigation in early July, partnering with Duke Energy Threat Intelligence and Investigations.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, in a news release, said that Duke Energy officials noticed that numerous customers throughout the state were having decreased utility bills over an extended period of time. Duke Energy began its own investigation and found that numerous electrical meters had been tampered with, the Rowan Sheriff’s Office said.

While investigating the tampered electrical meters further, Duke Energy investigators were able to identify a possible suspect, the RCSO said.

Duke Energy and RCSO Criminal Investigators were able to meet with numerous Duke Energy customers and were able to confirm that the same suspect had illegally tampered with each of the customer's electrical meters, authorities said.

Investigators determined Absher had told the Duke Energy customers that he did work for the company or subcontracted for it, the release said.

Absher further told Duke Energy customers that he could assist them with their electrical bill by "calibrating" their electrical meter, authorities said. The customers agreed and Absher charged $250 to $400 for this calibration of the customer’s meter, officials said.

Absher did wear some sort of Duke Energy clothing at most of the locations where he tampered with the electrical meters, the RCSO said. Absher is not an employee or subcontractor with Duke Energy and it does not appear he was ever employed by Duke Energy in any manner, the release said.

A search warrant for Absher's home was served Tuesday, by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Iredell County Sheriff's Office and Duke Energy investigators.

During that search numerous items belonging to Duke Energy were located and seized. Items seized were directly related to the illegal tampering of the meters, authorities said.

There are still numerous customers throughout Rowan County and the state that still must be contacted for further investigation.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is expected to charge Absher as well, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. He said the investigation here is still ongoing.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office requests for any Duke Energy customer that has contracted with Absher or anyone else for the "calibration" of their electrical meter, to contact Duke Energy. They can also call Detective Josh Simmons or Detective Tyler Bare at 704-216-8700 at the RCSO. It should also be noted that the calibration that Absher performed does make the electrical meter unsafe to the home it is connected to, authorities said.